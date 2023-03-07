HARRISBURG, S.D. -- It was a night of record-breaking performances for Dakota Valley Tuesday night as the Panthers earned the right to defend their 2022 boys state basketball title.

In a 91-41 drubbing of Miller in a South Dakota Class A Round of 16 qualifier, the Panthers won their 50th consecutive game, breaking the record for the longest winning steak in state history, regardless of class. Entering the game, Dakota Valley shared the mark set by Custer from 1989-91.

Isaac Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, also became the school's career scoring record Tuesday night, breaking the mark set by his brother Paul. Isaac poured in 32 points vs. Miller, raising his career total to 2209, three more than his older brother, who played from 2018-21.

Bruns' last two points Tuesday night came on an emphatic dunk with six minutes to play in the game, bringing the Dakota Valley faithful to their feet in the Harrisburg High School gym.

"It was pretty exciting," Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis said.

With the game long since over, Kleis emptied his bench two minutes into the fourth quarter. Fourteen Panthers played and 10 scored.

Bruns, who will join his brother Paul at the University of South Dakota next year, was 11-of-13 from the field, 4-4 from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw. The senior guard also posted yet another double-double, leading the team in rebounds with 12.

Kleis noted Bruns put together an efficient night since his minutes were limited due to early foul trouble and the blowout victory.

Junior Jaxon Wingert added 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting and senior guard Jaxon Hennies added 13 on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-7 from downtown. Senior point guard Randy Rosenquist, a returning First-Time All-State honoree, had eight points, six rebounds and a team-high eight assists. The fifth starter, senior Sam Faldmo, had five points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Kleis noted that Henines and Faldmo have "really come late in the season," with both averaging near double-figures in scoring.

“Those kids probably don’t get enough attention," he said.

The Panthers put Miller away early, taking a commanding 26-5 lead after the first quarter. The Panthers' advantage swelled to 51-25 by halftime and 77-33 after three periods.

Dakota Valley, which went undefeated in winning its first state tournament last season, has been a marked team throughout this season, staying upbeaten despite facing one of the toughest schedules among Class A squads.

Getting back to the state tournament comes as a big relief for the Panthers, Kleis said.

'The last round was a ltitle stressful for us against a really good Tea team," he said of the Panthers' 74-65 come-from-behind over the Titans last week. "They were battle tested. We survived that."

The buildup to breaking the state's all-time record for most consecutive wins also had been somewhat of a monkey on the team's back, he said.

"To get that all out of the way before the state tournament is pretty awesome," he said. "Now we can focus on trying to win three more games."

To no one surprise, the Panthers earned the top seed in Class A at next week's state tournament in Sioux Falls. Dakota Valley will face the No. 8 seed at noon on March 16 in the Denny Sanford Premiere Center.

The pairings for the eight-team tournament won't be finalized until the completion of the last Round of 16 qualifing game. Due to wintery weather, the St. Thomas More-McLaughlin game originally set for Tuesday was postponed until Friday in Wall. If the No. 2-seeded St. Thomas More beats the No. 15 seed McLaughlin, Hot Springs would be the No. 8 seed at the state tournament and face Dakota Valley in the quarterfinals.