NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley's Jason Kleis has been named the South Dakota High School Coaches Association's Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Kleis led the Panthers to their second-straight Class A state championships this season. Completing a second consecutive 26-0 season, Dakota Valley ended the year on a 53-game winning streak, an all-time state record for any class.

Two of Kleis' starters -- seniors Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist -- earned First-Team All-State honors for the second straight year.

Kleis has led Dakota Valley to the state tournament eight times in the last 12 seasons. The 2022 championship was the first in school history.

His son Sam, also senior, came off the bench for his father's state-title winning team.

An Orange City, Iowa, native who starred in basketball at MOC-Floyd Valley, Kleis graduated in 1996 from Morningside University with a double major in finance and economics. He scored 1,072 points in his collegiate career with the Mustangs and was a starter on the 24-8 team that reached the Elite Eight of the 1995 NCAA Division II Tournament.

Other finalists for boys basketball coach of the year were Chris Haynes, Yankton; Jeff Gruenhagen, De Smet; Ryker Kreutzfeldt, Mitchell; and Todd Neuendorf, Hamlin.

The SDHSCA announced coach of the year awards for all winter sports. Additional winners were Tim Koisti, Hamlin, girls basketball; Matt Thorson, Pierre, wrestling and Sherri Johnson, Estelline/Hendricks, gymnastics.

Larry Stevens of Rapid City was named official of the year, and Joey Struwe of Sioux Falls Lincoln was named athletic director of the year. Dakota Valley's Bill Clements was last year's athletic director honoree.