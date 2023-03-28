NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley senior Isaac Bruns has been named the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association's Class A Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Bruns, who led the state in scoring and ranked sixth in rebounds, also earned first-team all state honors for the third straight year. His teammate, senior Randy Rosenquist, was picked for the first team for the second straight season.

Rosenquist and Bruns led the Panthers to back-to-back Class A state championships and a state-record 53-game winning streak.

In Dakota Valley's 54-48 win over Sioux Falls Christian in the March 18 championship game, Bruns scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while Rosenquist finished with 18 points on 5-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Elk Point-Jefferson senior Easton Kempf earned third-team all-state honors. e Kempf, a 6-foot-5-inch forward, averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists in leading the Huskies to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. Elk Point-Jefferson placed fourth, the highest finish for the school since Elk Point and Jefferson consolidated.

For the season, Bruns, a 6-foot-4-inch shooting guard, averaged 26.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest. Rosenquist, a 6-foot-1-inch point guard, led the state in assists with 8.8 per game, while also averaging 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.52 steals per contest.

Bruns, the Panthers' career scoring leader, has committed to play next season at the University of South Dakota, joining his older brother, Paul, who previously held the career scoring mark. Rosenquist has committed to Dakota Wesleyn in Madison, S.D., where his older sister Rylee, South Dakota's Class A Player of the Year in 2021-22, now plays for the Tigers women's basketball team.

Bruns, also named South Dakota's Gatorade Player of the Year, and Rosenquist also were picked for the Class A All-Star team that competed in the 3 Class Shootout in Salem Saturday. Bruns was named the Class A MVP. In the team's 111-105 victory of the Class AA all-stars, Bruns scored a game-high 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field, including 5-of-13 from three-point range, and also pulled down eight reboounds. Rosenquist was the next highest scorer with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arch.

In the Class A team's 129-111 win over the Class B all stars, Bruns had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Rosenquist added nine points, five rebounds and a game-high four assists.

The Class A all-state first team also included St. Thomas More senior Caleb Hollenbeck, Sioux Valley senior Oliver Vincent, Lennox junior Porter Ihnen and Sioux Falls Christian senior Ethan Bruns.