VERMILLION, S.D -- Dakota Valley sophomore Sophia Redler was a double winner at the Lennon Invitational Invitational at the DakotaDome Monday.

Redler finished first in the Class A 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.72, edging her teammate Alex McCullough by 41 seconds. Redler also captured the 1600-meter with a time of 5:25.55.

South Sioux City junior Emily Penne crossed the finish line first in the A girls 60-meter dash in 7.99 seconds, breaking her own school record.

Penne's teammate, senior Nyalet Diew captured the A girls shotput title with a tos of 45-08.75, smashing the school record previously held by her sister Nyabayl.

Dakota Valley senior Avery Bradshaw won the Class A boys 400-meter dash in a time of 53.13 and finished third in the 800-meters with a time of 2:05.92.

Spencer senior Jerra Merchant won the Class A 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.97 and also ran on two relay teams that placed first: the 4x200 and 4-400 meters.

In the Class B boys meet Tuesday, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Beau Goodwin won the high jump, clearing 6-feet-1-inch and finished second in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.61. The junior also was on the 4x200-meter relay team that placed second and the 4x400-meter relay that finished third.

Sibley-Ocheyedan senior Madison Brouwer, a University of South Dakota track recruit, won the Class B girls 800-meter run in a time of 2:19.80 and anchored the Generals' 4x400 and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams that each placed second.

Below are top three finishers by Siouxland athletes at the Dan Lennon Invitational Monday and Tuesday on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.

Division A girls

60-meter: 1. Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley, 2:28.72; 2. Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley, 2:30.31

1,600-meter run: 1. Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley, 5:28.85

3,200 meter run: 3. Peyton Morey, Soencer, 12:24.03

60-meter hurdles: 1. Jerra Merchant, Spencer, 8.97

4x200 meter relay: 1. Spencer (Jerra Merchant, Jada Piercy, Sydnee Hopkins, Erika Amendt) 1:51.01

4x400 meter relay: 1. Spencer (Merchant, Amendt, Tyriana Vail, Piercy) 4:19.97; 2. Le Mars (Sienna Kass, Madi Huls, Maya Hogrefe and Mackenzie DeRocher) 4.21:38

1,600-meter sprint medley: 1. Vermillion (Jaymeer Drake, Grace Claussee, Jenaya Cleveland, Taelia Barta) 4:37.71; 2. Le Mars (Aubree Leusin, Jenna Allen, Maya Hogrefe, Sienna Kass) 4:37.73; 3. Bishop Heelan (Alize Rau, Shannon Cleary, Kenley Meis, Maddie Demke) 4:40.38

Long jump: 2. Shae Dutler, Ridge View, 15-10.50; 3. Kenley Meis, Heelan, 15-10-25

Triple jump: 2. Claire Munch, Dakota Valley, 33-06.75

Shot put: 1. Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 45-08.75; 2. Eili Heisinger, Spencer, 57-01.50

Division A boys

60-meter dash: 1. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan, 7.13; 2. Niles Robbins, Spencer, 7.18

400-meter dash: 1. Avery Bradshaw, Dakota Valley, 53.13; 3. Alex Allen, 55.12

800-meter run: 3. Avery Bradshaw, 2:05.92

3,200 meter run: 2. Jack Brown, Dakota Valley, 10.15.28; 3. Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion, 10:38.08

60-meter hudles: 2. Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan, 8.50

4x200 meter relay: 1. Spencer (Miles Robbins, Campbell Wessels, Gavin Timmer, Blaine Erdman) 1:35.98; 2. Le Mars (Sione Fifita, Beau Wadle, Israel Beltran, Ryan Sadoski) 1:36.12

1,600 sprint medley: South Sioux City (Tony Palmer, Avan Salas, Adam Hamilton, Mesuidi Ejerso) 3.46.01; 3. Spencer (Reid Tigges, Blaine Erdman, Preston Pitts, Sergio Tello) 3.56.46

High jump: 1. Sione Fifita, Le Mars, 6-03

Class B girls

800-meter run: 1. Madison Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 2:19.80

1,600-meter run: 3. Madison Marco, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 5:40.21

3,200-meter run: 1. Rachel Putze, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 12.58.15

60-meter hurdles: 1. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig, 9.62

4x400-meter relay: 2: Sibley-Ocheyedan (Alayna Wingate, Bria Wasmund, Olivia Hensch, Madison Brouwer) 4:12.10; 3. Hinton (Rylee Faith, Ava Lang, Kaci Allen, Bailey Boeve) 4:23.44

1,600-meter sprint medley: 2. Sibley-Ocheyedan (Bria Wasmund, Olivia Hensch, Alayna Wingate, Madison Brouwer) 4:23.21

High jump: 2. Maddie Olson, Sheldon, 5-04

Shot put: 3. Katelyn Grady, Sheldon, 37-11.25

Class B boys

800-meter run: 1. Leo Flores, Denison-Schleswig, 2:07.74

1,600-meter-run: 2. Ben Breyers, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4:46.52

3,200-meter run: 1. Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson, 10:03.25

60-meter hurdles: 2. Beau Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 8.63

4x200-meter relay: 2. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (Beau Goodwin, Conner Beelner, Will DeStigter, Eric McGill) 1.37.75

4x400-meter relay: 3: Kingsley-Pierson (Goodwin, Beelner, DeStigter, McGill) 3:44.27

High jump: 1. Beau Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 6-01

Long jump: 1. Beau DeRocher, Hinton, 22-00.75; 2. Isaac Wenthe, Sheldon, 22-05