 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damek Tomscha signs with Minnesota Twins
View Comments
BASEBALL

Damek Tomscha signs with Minnesota Twins

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Damek Tomscha has a new home for 2021. 

Tomscha, a North HIgh School graduate, announced Wednesday that he has signed with the Minnesota Twins. 

The Twins purchased the rights from the Sioux Falls Canaries, pending a physical. 

Tomscha spent last summer playing in Sioux Falls. He led the Canaries with 49 RBIs in 55 games. 

The former Stars standout also played in Melbourne over the winter, where he helped the Aces win the Austrailian Baseball League title. 

Damek Tomscha mug

Tomscha
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: MMCRU at girl's state basketball

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News