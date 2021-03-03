Damek Tomscha signs with Minnesota Twins

SIOUX CITY — Damek Tomscha has a new home for 2021.

Tomscha, a North HIgh School graduate, announced Wednesday that he has signed with the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins purchased the rights from the Sioux Falls Canaries, pending a physical.

Tomscha spent last summer playing in Sioux Falls. He led the Canaries with 49 RBIs in 55 games.

The former Stars standout also played in Melbourne over the winter, where he helped the Aces win the Austrailian Baseball League title.

