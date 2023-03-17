SIOUX FALLS — Trailing by nine points at halftime to a hot-shooting Hamilin team, Dakota Valley’s 51-winning streak appeared to be in serious peril.

The defending champions came out looking like a different team in the second half, going on a 19-0 run to start the third quarter and held for a 77-63 win in the South Dakota Class A semifinals Friday night at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Dakota Valley, seeking the second title in school history, will meet the winner of the Elk Point-Jefferson-Sioux Falls Christian game in the finals at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Results of that contest were too late for the Journal’s deadline for Saturday’s paper.

Senior guard Isaac Bruns, who was named South Dakota’s Gatorade Player Friday, recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Senior point guard Randy Rosenquist contributed 20 points, and junior forward Jaxson Wingert added 18 points.

The Panthers, who never trailed in Thursday’s quarterfinal blowout win over Hot Springs, fell behind quickly versus Hamlin, as Brennan Keszler scored the first four points on a basket and reverse layup with less than a minute gone in teh game.

Bruns cut the lead to 4-3 after sinking three straight fouls after being fouled on a three-point shot. Dakota Valley took their biggest lead of the half, 7-4 lead on a pain of free throws from Jaxson Wingert and a Rosenquist drive-in layup.

Neuendorf then tied the game on a three-pointer, the first in a barrage of attempts by the Chargers that found the bottom of the net in the first half. After Rosenquist’s layup put the Panthers back on top 9-7, Tyson Stevenson and Zach VanMeeteren hit consecutive treys to give Hamlin a 13-9 lead.

Neuendorf’s driving layup as time expired put the Chargers up 23-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers trailed throughout the second quarter, as the Chargers continued to drain open shots and their defensive frustrated Dakota Valley’s shooters.

After Bruns hit two free throws to Hamlin lead to 29-24, Hamlin went on a 10-4 run, as a VanMeeteren three-pointer gave the Chargers their largest lead of the half, 39-28. A Bruns rebound bucket cut the lead to 39-30 at halftime.

Hamlin finished the first half hitting 55.6% of their shots from the field, including nine-of-16 from beyond the arch, for 56.3%. The Pantehers shot just 43.5% from the field, and only 1-of-4 shots from beyond the arch for 25%.

"I think we probably got a little too cute changing our defenses in the first half," Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis said. "We just didn't have a mindset of just getting after them. They were the aggressor the whole time.

"I felt like we really just got punched in the mouth and were back on our heels. I felt fortunate to be only by nine. We could have been down 15 pretty easily."

At the intermission, Kleis switched to a straight-up man-to-man defense and put Hennies on Neuendorf and Sam Faldmo on Stevenson.

"Those two did a tremendous job and stepped up. That was a big key," Kleis said.

Dakota Valley’s stepped up defensive pressure largely shut down the Chargers’ long-range shooting game in the second half. Hamlin shot just 29.2% from the field in the final two quarters, and 21.4% from three-point range.

The Panthers, meanwhile, were a blistering 58.6% from the field in the second half, and 2-of-6 from downtown. The Panthers dominated the Chargers on the glass in the second half, winning the rebound battle 41-28 after leading only 14-11 at halftime.

Wingert started the 19-0 scoring run to start the second half with a lay in, drawing a foul, and exciting his teammates and the large Dakota Valley crowd. The 6-foot-7-inch senior scored 12 of his 18 points in the final half.

"We really got it inside early, which we hadn't done in the first half," Kleis said. "When Wingert gets going, he's kind of the engine emotionally for us. So he got a bucket right out of half and I think our defense stepped up.

On the next two possessions, Bruns hit a jumper after stealing the ball and then tipped in a missed shot to pull the Panthers to within 2, 39-37. A Hennies three-pointer gave Dakota Valley its first lead since the first quarter, 40-39 with 5:36 left in the quarter.

Consecutive baskets by Wingert, Bruns and a Rosenquist traditional three-point play gave the Panthers a double-digit lead, 49-39 with 3:58 left in the quarter. Two free throws by Luke Bruns put Dakota Valley up 56-43 at the end of the period, in which the Panthers outscored the Cavaliers 26-4 in the period.

Dakota Valley increased its lead at the start of the final stanza. Rosenquist picked up one of his team-high nine assists, throwing a baseball-like pass to Wingert who laid it in. Bruns followed with a tip in and Wingert hit two free throw to put the Panthers up 65-48 with 4:08 left.

Hamlin pulled to within 12 points on a Evan Stormo jumper with 1:13 left in the game, but consecutive baskets by Sam Faldmo and Wingert pushed the lead back up to 15.

