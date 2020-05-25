DeMey, Barker among those capturing wins at New Raceway Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. — There were 113 cars that checked into the one-third-mile bullring at The New Raceway Park just south of Jefferson, SD on Sunday. Drivers from Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska would check in for the night of racing.

The first feature of the evening to hit the speedway was the M & T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts. Ramsey Meyer would get a run down the inside and capture the top spot from Danny VanderVeen on after a restart with two laps to go. Meyer would go on to pick up the feature win, followed by VanderVeen and Gilbert Adape.

The second class to come to the track was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Cody Thompson picked up his second win of 2020, as he led the race from the eighth lap on.

The third class to take to the Speedway was the Coney’s Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. David Bates & Ben Schneiders would pace the field to the green flag. Bates would jump out to the early lead, and went unchallenged to the checkered flag. Ben Schneiders was second, and John Rebstock third.

The fourth class on the track was the J&J Fittings IMCA Stock Cars. After the final restart, Travis Barker took the checkered flag. Ryan Harris took second and Jason Ward finished third.