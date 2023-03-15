SIOUX CITY -- A barrage of three-pointers by Montana Western broke open a tight game in the third quarter and Dordt's fourth-quarter rally fell short as the Defenders fell 89-79 in the NAIA women's basketball national tournament Round of 16 late Tuesday night.

The game, originally set for a 8 p.m. tipoff, was delayed for more than 2 1/2 hours due to a leak in the ceiling at the Tyson Events Center. The contest ended after midnight.

Montana Western and Dordt traded baskets through the start of the game, with neither team leading by more than six points in the first two quarters.

Dordt went on a 6-0 run to take a 12-7 lead, but Montana Western responded with an 8-0 run to lead 15-12 after a Brynley Fitgerald three-point basket.

Macey Nielson drilled a three-pointer to tie the game. Faith Van Holland scored the next two baskets on a trey and a two-point bucket to put Dordt up 22-17 at the end of the first quarter..

Dordt's biggest lead of the half, 27-21, came at the 7:17 mark on a Hayden Heimensen basket. The advantage was short lived as the Bulldogs pulled in front 34-33 and the lead changed hands three times before Dordt's Janie Schoonhoven, with an assist by Macy Sievers,.broke a 39-39 tie with a basket as time expired, giving the Defenders a 41-39 halftime lead.

After the intermission, a Karly Gustafson basket put Dordt up 43-39, but the Bulldogs then went on a 10-2 run to take a 49-45 lead with 6:34 left in the quarter.

The lead eventually grew to 64-54 with 2:32 left in the quarter as the Bulldogs canned shots behind the arch four out of five trips down the floor. One triple was turned into a four-point play as Isabella Lund hit a free throw after being fouled on her shot.

A Janie Schoonhoven free throw got Dordt within 65-57 and Faith Van Holland converted her second three-point shot of the game to cut the lead to five, 65-60. Another Schoonhoven free throw closed the gap to 65-61 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hayden Heimensen's three-pointer to start the final stanza pulled the Defenders to within 65-64 with 9:06 to play. McKenna Klecker stole the ball on the next possession, giving Dordt a chance to take the lead, but Bailey Beckman missed her shot.

Brynely Fitzgerald then hit a three-pointer to stem the tide and put the Bulldogs up by four.

Dordt came within three points, 81-78, on two Beckman free throws with 1:47 left. On the ensuring possession, Dordt tipped the ball into the back court, but in the scramble for the loose ball, Faith Van Holland was whistled for a foul. Joelnell Momberg hit her two free throws to extend the Bulldogs' lead to five.

A Momberg three-point shot with 48 seconds left iced the game.

Montana Western's Jordan Sweeney led all scorers with 24 points and her teammate, Brynley Fitzgerald, added 22 points.

Gustafson led Dordt with 18 points and nine rebounds. Beckman and Heimensen added 16 points apiece, and Schoonhoven had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Dordt had a 26-22 rebounding edge.

The Defenders were 26-51 from the floor and 6-15 from the three-point line while converting 21-29 free throws. Montana Western was 32-52 from the field and 15-24 from behind the arc while hitting 10-13 free throws.

Montana Western (28-5) advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since the Bulldogs won the Division I title in 2019. (The NAIA switched to a single division in 2021). The Bulldogs were set to face defending national champion Thomas More in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Dordt, which won the GPAC regular season championship, ends its season 30-4.

The young Defenders return all five players who started Tuesday night -- Macy Sievers, Eliana Kuperus, Janie Schoonhoven, Hayden Heimensen and Faith Van Holland.