SIOUX CITY -- Konnor Sudmann of Briar Cliff, Sophia Peppers of Morningside, Maddie Jones of Northwestern and Bailey Beckman and Karly Gustafson of Dordt were named to the GPAC Women's Basketball All-Conference First Team.

Gustafson, a senior forward from Ethan, S.D., who averaged 16.6 points per game, and Beckman, a senior guard from Panorama, Iowa, who averaged 15.4 points per game, led Dordt to the regular season conference crown. Sudmann, a senior guard from Treynor, Iowa, averaged 18 points per game, leading the Chargers to the school's first GPAC postseason tournament championship.

Peppers, a senior forward from Exira, Iowa, averaged 13 points per game, while Jones, a senior guard from Twin Lakes, averaged 14.6 points per game.

Briar Cliff's Kennedy Benne was named Co-Defensive Player-of-the-Year, along with Jada Campbell of Dakota Wesleyan. Benne, a junior guard from Oakland, Neb., was also a Second Team All-Conference selection.

Macy Sievers of Dordt was named the Freshman of The Year.

Jamestown Hannah DeMars was selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Year. DeMars averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Jimmies, who went 21-8 overall and 16-6 in conference play.

Dordt's Bill Harmsen and Jamestown's Thad Sankey were named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Co-Coaches-of-the-Year.

The All-GPAC basketball teams and honors were selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.

In addition to Benne, area players who earned Second-Team honors included.

Briar Cliff's Madelyn Deitchler, a senior center from Treynor;

Dordt's Janie Schoonhoven, a sophomore forward from Hospers, Iowa;

Northwestern's Emilee Danner, a senior guard from Westside, Iowa;

Northwestern's Molly Schany, a junior foward from Emmetsburg, Iowa

Honorable mention honorees included:

Briar Cliff: Payton Slaughter, Peyton Wingert

Dordt: Macy Sievers

Morningside: McKenna Sims, Alexis Spier, Chloe Lofstrom

Mount Marty: Eve Millar. Kaela Martinez

Northwestern: Taylor VanderVelde