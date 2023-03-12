SIOUX CITY -- Thomas More returns to Sioux City this week, looking to defend the NAIA women's basketball championship the Saints won on the Tyson Events Center court last season.

Dordt, the team the Kentucky school beat in the 2022 title game, 77-65, is also back for this week's tournament, as the Defenders will look to win their first championship.

The 42nd annual national tournament kicks off Monday at the Tyson Events Center The 16-team, single-elimination championship runs through Saturday.

Sixty-four teams qualified for the championship field. After first and second rounds at 16 sites around the country, the field was narrowed to 16 teams that advanced to the final site in Sioux City.

Briar Cliff and Dordt are the only Siouxland schools that earned a spot in the Round of 16.

Dordt, the regular season Great Plains Athletic Conference champions, earned a No. 2 seed for this week's tourney. The Defenders (20-2) face No. 4 seed Montana Western at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Bulldogs (27-5) won the national championship in 2019.

Briar Cliff, which beat Dordt to win the GPAC postseason tournament for the first time in school history, received a No. 4 seed for the national tournament. The Chargers (26-7), who are seeking their first national championship, will face No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyn at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Indiana Wesleyan, which won titles in 2007 and 2013, comes into this week's tourney on a 15-game winning streak.

Thomas More (28-3) begins defense of its title at 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. rival Cumberlands (Ky.)

Two other past champions qualified for this year's field: Marian (Ind.), 2016, 2017; and Westmont (Calif.) 2013, 2021.

Here is a brief look at the history of the tournament and field competing for this year's championship.

24

Number of consecutive years Sioux City has hosted a women's basketball national tournament.

From 1998 to 2003, it was held in the Municipal Auditorium. It moved to the Tyson Events Center in 2004 following construction of the more modern, larger venue. Prior to 2021, Sioux City was the site of the Division II national tournament. Sioux City successfully bid to keep the tournament after the NAIA combined its two divisions into a single tournment in 2021.

1

Undefeated teams in this year's tournament.

No. 1-seeded Central Methodist (Mo.) (33-0) will play in the tournament's first game at 1 p.m. Monday vs. No. 5-seeded Texas Wesleyan. Making its 11th all-time appearance, CMU is seeking its first national title.

0

Teams making a national tournament appearances for the first time. All of the final site teams also qualified for the 2022 championship.

3

Teams with 20 or more tournament appearances. Campbellsville (Ky.) (31); Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (25); and Indiana Wesleyan (20).

6

Lowest-seeded team, among the 64 squads to advance to Sioux City. Dakota State (S.D.) is the only six seed to qualify. Texas Wesleyan and Cumberlands were the only five seeds to make it out of the first and second rounds.

3

Teams from Iowa -- Briar Cliff, Dordt and Clarke -- that qualified for the 16-team field. Clarke, a Dubuque school, faces Lewis-Clark State at 8 p.m. Monday.

12

Automatic qualifiers that advanced to the final site. The other four teams qualified with an at-large bid.

3

Highest number of teams from the same conference in the championship field. Campbellsville, Cumberlands and Thomas More all hail from the Mid-South.

14

The first 14 games, the Round of 16, Quarterfinals and Semifinals, will be video-streamed live on the NAIA Network. The championship final will air on ESPN3 on Saturday night.