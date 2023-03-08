HENDERSON, Tenn. -- The Dordt University men's basketball team earned a 101-92 win over Bethel (Ind.) in a first-round NAIA national tournament game in Henderson, Tenn. Tuesday night.

Dordt, the top seed of the four-team bracket, earned its fifth straight win and advance to Wednesday's second round game, where they were set to play No.2 seed and host, Freed-Hardeman University. Results of the game were too late for the Journal's print deadline.

Dordt, the top shooting team in the NAIA, continued to blister the nets, shooting 65% from the field, 38% from beyond the arc. All five Defender starters scored in double figures, led by the inside/outside duo of Bryce Coppock (29 points) and Jacob Vis (21 points). Lucas Lorenzen added 19 points, draining a team-high three shots from beyond the arc, while Cade Bleeker (12 pts) and Luke Rankin (11 pts) were also in double figures.

Dordt's lead fluctuated from as many as 17 points to as few as eight in the high-scoring second half. The Defenders continued to shoot well, making good on 62% of its field goal attempts during the final frame, while also getting to the free throw line often (11-of-15 in the 2nd half.