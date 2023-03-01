JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The Dordt Defender men's basketball team secured its first GPAC tournament championship since 2013 with an 86-81 win on the road over regular season champion Jamestown Tuesday night.

As the postseason and regular season league winners, both teams earned automatic bids to NAIA National Championship. The Defenders and Jimmies, which are both now 25-4, will learn their first opponents when the NAIA announces the 64-team field and pairings on Thursday night.

The Jimmies grabbed the biggest lead of the first 10 minutes at the 11:12 mark with a Reid Gastner three-point shot. Dordt's Jacob Vis had an answer immediately with a three-point shot of his own, but Jamestown re-established a five-point lead with 8:55 left at 24-19.

The Jimmies built on the lead and were up 29-22 when Dordt responded. Bryce Coppock scored his only field goal of the first half to cut the lead to 29-24 and Camden Bialas had a putback.

Luke Rankin followed with a basket and the teams traded baskets with Bialas getting bucket on a putback with 3:56 left in the half for a 31-30 deficit. Bialas converted a free throw for the three-point play and Dordt eventually took the lead 34-33 when Rankin hit a three-point basket with 3:25 left in the period.

Dordt never trailed again with the Jimmies tying the game at 42-42 right before the half ended. Jacob Vis and Cade Bleeker each scored baskets to extend the lead to 46-42 to start the second half. The Defenders maintained the lead and built on it to a 62-55 advantage after a Jacob Vis pair of free throws. Dordt's first double-digit lead came at 67-57 and Trey Hinote's basket with 9:40 left in the game made it 71-59.

Jamestown proceeded to go on a 10-0 run over the next 2:37 but Jacob Vis's basket at the 6:50 mark extended the lead to 73-69. Baskets by Lucas Lorenzen and Camden Bialas re-established a 77-69 Dordt lead and the teams went scoreless over the next two minutes before Jamestown's Gastner converted another three-point shot.

A basket in the paint by Jamestown brought the difference down to 82-79 with :32 left and two free throws by Marc Kjos for the hosts with :09 left made it 82-81. Coppock got the inbounds pass and was promptly fouled and he made both free throws. Jamestown's Mason Walters was fouled on the ensuing play, but missed the front end of a one and one with less than five seconds left and Coppock made both free throws to seal the victory.

Vis finished with a ream-high 21 points and also had eight rebounds.

Rankin scored 16 with nine rebounds and five assists.

Cade Bleeker added 14 points, Coppock had 13, and Lucas Lorenzen had 10 points.