SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt men's basketball team moved into a tie for second-place in the GPAC after knocking off the No. 18-ranked Mustangs at home, 101-89 Wednesday.

The Defenders never trailed as they built a double-figure late in the first half and withstood a late run by the Mustangs.

Dordt led by as many as 15 in the opening half, shooting 53% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc as they took a 49-37 advantage at the intermission.

Two early three-point shots in the second half by Cade Bleeker extended the advantage to 55-41 and the lead grew to as many as 20, 63-43, on a Lucas Lorenzen three-point shot.

Morningside made a late push, getting within 91-82 with 2:18 left in the game, and within six, 95-89, with 1:08 remaining. A pair of Bryce Coppock free throws put Dordt up three possessions and Coppock stole the ball near midcourt and finished with a layup to put Dordt up 99-89. Jackson Louscher sealed it with two late free throws for the final of 101-89.

Coppock finished with 26 points and was 11-12 from the free throw line. He also had six rebounds and four assists with two steals.

Bleeker made three, three-point shots and finished with d 17 points. Lucas Lorenzen added 15 and had five rebounds with two assists. Jacob Vis scored 14 with 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Dordt was 31-60 from the field for 52 percent and 28-33 from the free throw line while converting 11-25 three-point baskets.

Morningside was 30-69 from the field and 4-17 from the arc. The Mustangs stayed in the game with near perfect free throw shooting as they made 25-26.

Ely Doble led the Mustangs with 24 points and five rebounds. Aidan Vanderloo added 19 points off the bench. Jack Dotzler and Joey Skoff also scored in double figures, tallying 14 and 12 points respectively.

Morningside fell to 16-6 overall and 10-5 in the GPAC. Dordt improved to an idential 10-5 in the league and 18-5 overall.

The Mustangs will look to rebound Saturday in Allee Gymnasium against their crosstown rivals. Morningside and Briar Cliff renew their rivalry with a 3:45 p.m. scheduled tip-off.

Dordt will travel to Concordia on Saturday.