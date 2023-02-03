SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt men's basketball team moved into a tie for second-place in the GPAC after knocking off the No. 18-ranked Mustangs at home, 101-89 Wednesday.
The Defenders never trailed as they built a double-figure late in the first half and withstood a late run by the Mustangs.
Dordt led by as many as 15 in the opening half, shooting 53% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc as they took a 49-37 advantage at the intermission.
Two early three-point shots in the second half by Cade Bleeker extended the advantage to 55-41 and the lead grew to as many as 20, 63-43, on a Lucas Lorenzen three-point shot.
Dordt's Lucas Lorenzen drives to the basket as Morningside's Jack Dotzler defends him during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Morningside made a late push, getting within 91-82 with 2:18 left in the game, and within six, 95-89, with 1:08 remaining. A pair of Bryce Coppock free throws put Dordt up three possessions and Coppock stole the ball near midcourt and finished with a layup to put Dordt up 99-89. Jackson Louscher sealed it with two late free throws for the final of 101-89.
People are also reading…
- New strip mall going up in Dakota Dunes
- RAGBRAI 2023 route announced
- Developer gives sneak peek of Badgerow Building as $25 million project nears completion
- Sioux City meter attendant has weathered frigid working conditions for over 30 years
- Opa Time restaurant suffers fire Sunday
- Donna Kelce becomes first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl
- Storm Lake woman flown to hospital after Friday crash in Buena Vista County
- Family of Le Mars man sues MercyOne Siouxland for negligence in heart patient's death
- Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye
- 40-year-old Omaha woman arrested in explosion, shoplifting incident at Scheels in Sioux City
- Semi becomes fully engulfed in flames after rolling off I-29, driver uninjured
- Tickets voided, Illini fan plans "krushed'' by Iowa
- "Very active January": Siouxland hit with third bout of winter weather in less than 30 days, more than a foot snow total for the month
- Ridge View's Tatum Shepherd achieves 100th win of high school career, one of only three Iowa girls to do so
- OVG360 seeking new general manager for Tyson Events Center
Coppock finished with 26 points and was 11-12 from the free throw line. He also had six rebounds and four assists with two steals.
Bleeker made three, three-point shots and finished with d 17 points. Lucas Lorenzen added 15 and had five rebounds with two assists. Jacob Vis scored 14 with 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Dordt was 31-60 from the field for 52 percent and 28-33 from the free throw line while converting 11-25 three-point baskets.
Morningside's Trey Powers leaps for a shot as Dordt's Lucas Lorenzen defends him during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center.
Morningside was 30-69 from the field and 4-17 from the arc. The Mustangs stayed in the game with near perfect free throw shooting as they made 25-26.
Ely Doble led the Mustangs with 24 points and five rebounds. Aidan Vanderloo added 19 points off the bench. Jack Dotzler and Joey Skoff also scored in double figures, tallying 14 and 12 points respectively. Dordt is now 18-5 overall and 10-5 in the conference with five games to go. Morningside is 10-5 and 16-6.
Morningside fell to 16-6 overall and 10-5 in the GPAC. Dordt improved to an identical 10-5 in the league and 18-5 overall.
The Mustangs will look to rebound Saturday in Allee Gymnasium against their crosstown rivals. Morningside and Briar Cliff renew their rivalry with a 3:45 p.m. scheduled tip-off.
Dordt will travel to Concordia on Saturday.
Morningside's Will Pottebaum leaps for a layup as Dordt's Jacob Vis defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball a…
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!