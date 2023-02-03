SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt men's basketball team moved into a tie for second-place in the GPAC after knocking off the No. 18-ranked Mustangs at home, 101-89 Wednesday.

The Defenders never trailed as they built a double-figure late in the first half and withstood a late run by the Mustangs.

Dordt led by as many as 15 in the opening half, shooting 53% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc as they took a 49-37 advantage at the intermission.

Two early three-point shots in the second half by Cade Bleeker extended the advantage to 55-41 and the lead grew to as many as 20, 63-43, on a Lucas Lorenzen three-point shot.

Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Lucas Lorenzen drives to the basket as Morningside's Jack Dotzler defends him during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Morningside made a late push, getting within 91-82 with 2:18 left in the game, and within six, 95-89, with 1:08 remaining. A pair of Bryce Coppock free throws put Dordt up three possessions and Coppock stole the ball near midcourt and finished with a layup to put Dordt up 99-89. Jackson Louscher sealed it with two late free throws for the final of 101-89.

Coppock finished with 26 points and was 11-12 from the free throw line. He also had six rebounds and four assists with two steals.

Bleeker made three, three-point shots and finished with d 17 points. Lucas Lorenzen added 15 and had five rebounds with two assists. Jacob Vis scored 14 with 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Dordt was 31-60 from the field for 52 percent and 28-33 from the free throw line while converting 11-25 three-point baskets.

Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Trey Powers leaps for a shot as Dordt's Lucas Lorenzen defends him during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center.

Morningside was 30-69 from the field and 4-17 from the arc. The Mustangs stayed in the game with near perfect free throw shooting as they made 25-26.

Ely Doble led the Mustangs with 24 points and five rebounds. Aidan Vanderloo added 19 points off the bench. Jack Dotzler and Joey Skoff also scored in double figures, tallying 14 and 12 points respectively. Dordt is now 18-5 overall and 10-5 in the conference with five games to go. Morningside is 10-5 and 16-6.

Morningside fell to 16-6 overall and 10-5 in the GPAC. Dordt improved to an identical 10-5 in the league and 18-5 overall.

The Mustangs will look to rebound Saturday in Allee Gymnasium against their crosstown rivals. Morningside and Briar Cliff renew their rivalry with a 3:45 p.m. scheduled tip-off.

Dordt will travel to Concordia on Saturday.

Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Will Pottebaum leaps for a layup as Dordt's Jacob Vis defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball a…

PHOTOS: Morningside vs Dordt basketball Close 1 of 22 Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Karly Gustafson leaps for a shot as Morningside's Aspen Jansa, left, and Lily Vollertsen, right, defend her during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Alexis Spier (30) reaches for a rebound as Dordt's Hayden Heimensen (5) and McKenna Klecker (15) fight for the ball during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center, Iowa. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Alexis Spier takes a shot as Dordt's Janie Schoonhoven defends her during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's McKenna Sims leaps for a shot as Dordt's Macy Sievers, left, and Faith Van Holland, right, defend her during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Faith Van Holland takes a shot against Morningside during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center, Iowa. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Luke Rankin prepares for a shot as Morningside's Justin Sitti, left, fouls him and Ely Doble, right, defends during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Jacob Vis leaps for a shot as Morningside's Dylan Johnson defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Trey Hinote drives to the basket as Morningside's Justin Sitti defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Bryce Coppock drives to the basket as Morningside's Aidan Vanderloo defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Lucas Lorenzen drives to the basket as Morningside's Jack Dotzler defends him during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center, Iowa. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Lucas Lorenzen leaps for a shot as Morningside's Brendan Buckley defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Jacob Vis takes a shot as Morningside's Ely Doble defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Luke Rankin tries to steal the ball from Morningside's Joey Skoff during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Will Pottebaum leaps for a layup as Dordt's Jacob Vis defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Will Pottebaum takes a shot as Dordt's Jacob Vis defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Trey Powers leaps for a shot as Dordt's Ben Fairclough defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Will Pottebaum leaps for a shot as Dordt's Bryce Coppock defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Ely Doble leaps for a shot as Dordt's Camden Bialas defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Trey Powers leaps for a shot as Dordt's Lucas Lorenzen defends him during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center. Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Brendan Buckley shoots a layup as Dordt's Cade Bleeker (3) and Xavier Van Beek (15) defend him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Morningside vs Dordt men’s basketball action Dordt University defeated Morningside University men's basketball, Wednesday. Morningside vs Dordt women’s basketball action Dordt University defeated Morningside University women's basketball, Wednesday. +22 +22 +22 +22 +22 +22 +22 +22 +22 +22