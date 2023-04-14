SIOUX CITY -- For the second straight year, Dordt's Payton Mauldin crossed the finish line first in the men's 800-meters at the Sioux City Relays.

The junior's winning time Friday was 1 minute, 50.42 seconds, edging Augustanta's Colten Brand (1:53.69).

Mauldin's winning time was just off his best this season (1:50.19) at the USD Early Bird meet on April 7. The George, Iowa, native holds the fastest time in the GPAC Conference and third-best in the NAIA this season.

Dordt swept the first three places in the women's 800-meter, with Emilee Heynen finishing first in a time of 2:16.60. Her teammates Mika Kooistra and Shelby Buwalda were close behind, with times of 2:16.80 and 2.18.20, respectively.

The top order of finish was flipped from last year's Relays, with Kooistra taking the title and Heynen finishing second.

Heynen, a sophomore from Sioux Center, holds the fastest 800 time in the GPAC this season (2:16:38). Kooistra (216.78) and Buwalda (2:18:04) have the third and fourth-best times, respectively.

The men's and women's 800-meter runs are named for the late Steve Allspach, a longtime sports reporter at the Sioux City Journal.

Freiberg looks to repeat

Morningside junior Austin Freiberg, who won the men's 110-meter high hurdles at last year's Sioux City Relays, posted the fastest time in Friday's preliminaries. (14.73). The Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad heads into Saturday's finals as the No. 1 seed.

Mount Marty freshman Jonathan Fuselier had the second-best preliminary time (14.91). and Wayne State freshman Keaton Wattier was the third-fastest (14.98).

Archer earns second seed

Mount Marty sophomore Donovan Breckenridge ran the fastest time in the men's 100-meter preliminaries (10.70), while Briar Cliff sophomore Dominic Archer was the second-fastest (10.75). Archer, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, will look to improve Saturday on his third-place finish last year in the 100.

In the women's 100 prelims Friday, Raheema Westfall, a former Wayland Baptist sprinter competing as an unattached athlete in Sioux City, posted the fastest time (11.46).

Mount Marty senior Elianna Clark had the second-best time (12.41), while Wayne State sophomore Maya Couch was the third fastest (12.51).

Women's 5000

Bellevue's Hannah Perkins won the first gold medal in a running event Friday, winning the women's 5000-meter run with a time of 20 minutes, 51.28 seconds. The junior edged Morningside freshamn Ella Stapek (22.52.72).

Two Briar Cliff long-distance runners rounded out the four-athlete field, with freshman Maria Russell finishing third (23:15.25) and junior Lexi Weber placing fourth (23:34.68).