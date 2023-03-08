Dordt secured the win by slowly pulling away from the Tigers. Dordt took the lead for good with a Janie Schoonhoven give from Karly Gustafson with 7:05 left in the first quarter for an 9-6 lead after Schoonhoven was fouled and converted the free throw. The lead was as many as six in the first quarter before the Defenders settled for an 18-13 first quarter lead.