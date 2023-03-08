SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt Defender women's basketball team advanced to the second round of the NAIA national tournament with a 76-63 win at home over Iowa Wesleyan Tuesday night.
Dordt secured the win by slowly pulling away from the Tigers. Dordt took the lead for good with a Janie Schoonhoven give from Karly Gustafson with 7:05 left in the first quarter for an 9-6 lead after Schoonhoven was fouled and converted the free throw. The lead was as many as six in the first quarter before the Defenders settled for an 18-13 first quarter lead.
Hayden Heimensen led with 16 points and Gustafson and Schoonhoven each had 13 points.
Dordt was set to host Mayville State Wednesday night in the second round, with the winner advancing to the national tournament championship final site next week at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Results of the game were too late for the Journal's print deadline.