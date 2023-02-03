SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt women's basketball team won it's 22nd contest of the season with a 77-67 win at home over Morningside Wednesday night.

The No. 4-ranked Defenders took the lead for good late in the first quarter and held Morningside scoreless over an eight-minute stretch to take control of the contest.

The game was tied 11-11 when Chaise Pfanstiel knocked down a free throw with 4:28 left in the first quarter for the Mustangs' last lead of the game. Macy Sievers converted a pair of free throws with 2:06 left for a 13-12 Dordt lead and a Karly Gustafson basket put Dordt ahead 15-12 entering the second quarter.

Dordt added an Eliana Kuperus basket and a Sievers basket to open the second period and Gustafson's hoop with 6:17 put Dordt up 21-12.

Morningside vs Dordt basketball Morningside's Alexis Spier (30) reaches for a rebound as Dordt's Hayden Heimensen (5) and McKenna Klecker (15) fight for the ball during Wedne…

Morningside ended the drought at the 6:05 mark and the lead was 28-21 at halftime as both teams struggled to sub-40 percent field goal success in the first half.

The teams traded early baskets in the second half and it was Hayden Heimensen hitting her first of two three-point shots to put Dordt up by double digits. Morningside fought back to within 43-38 but got no closer as the Defenders held a 50-45 lead at the quarter break. Van Holland converted a three-point shot for some breathing room and Bailey Beckman had back to back pull up jumpers and Morningside got no closer than 10 the rest of the game and Dordt made it a season sweep of the Mustangs.

Dordt was led by Gustafson's 18 points on 6-9 shooting. She also had five rebounds and two assists.

Faith Van Holland added 13 points with seven rebounds and two assists and Bailey Beckman scored 12, all in the second half with three steals.

Hayden Heimensen added 10 with two assists and Macey Sievers came off the bench to score 11 with five rebounds and three steals.

Dordt converted 28-53 field goals in the game and was 17-21 in the second half.

Morningside vs Dordt basketball Dordt's Faith Van Holland takes a shot against Morningside during Wednesday night's game in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Morningside was limited to 23-56 shooting and had a 34-30 rebounding advantage. Both teams turned the ball over 16 times.

The Mustangs saw Alexis Spier rebound from an off game at College of Saint Mary to lead the way in scoring, with 19 points. Olivia Larsen followed with 14. McKenna Sims had 10.

Larsen led the way when it came to rebounds, with six.

The Mustangs, who fell to 14-9 overall and 9-8 in the conference, return to action Saturday at home against rival Briar Cliff.

Dordt, which improved to 22-1 overall and 16-1 in the league, will travel to face Concordia on Saturday.

