Eastern Oregon, Jamestown advance to quarterfinals of NAIA women's national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY — The top two ranked NAIA women's volleyball teams punched their tickets to the national tournament quarterfinals with convincing wins Friday.

No. 1 ranked Eastern Oregon swept Cornerstone in three sets, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, and second ranked Jamestown swept College of Saint Mary's (Neb.) in three sets as well, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22. All four teams entered the final day of pool play with 2-0 records.

Another winner-take-all-match is taking place this afternoon at the Tyson Events Center, with Park (Mo.), the No 2. seed in Pool D, taking the first two sets over #1 seed Concordia (Neb.), 25-18, 25-19.0

In another aftermatch match, Midland, the top seed in Pool E, and #2 seed Bellevue (Neb.) split the first two sets. A Midland win would result in the Warriors, Bellevue and Westwood (Calif.) all finishing pool play with 1-1 records. A tie-breaker then would decide the quarterfinalist.

In a match with a 4 p.m. first serve, Taylor (Ind.), the No. 2 seed in Pool E, faces top seed Corban (Ore.) Corban would advance to quarterfinals with a win. A Taylor victory would create a three-way tie with Taylor, Corban and Bethel (Ind.) all finishing with 1-1 records. A tie-breaker would decide the quarterfinalist.

With their straight set wins Friday morning, Eastern Oregon and Jamestown joined Columbia (Mo.) and Marian (Ind.) in the quarterfinals. Both Marian and Columbia clinched their spots in the Final Eight Thursday night.

Marian ended Northwestern College's bid to return to the quarterfinals for a second straight year after a four-set win over SAGU (Texas), Marian, the No. 3 seed in Pool H, upset the Red Raiders in four sets in the opening match Wednesday.

No. 3 seed Columbia outlasted Viterbo (Wis.) in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, Wednesday night. The Cougars' Pool G win ended two-time defending national champion Misouri Baptist's chances of a three-peat. Columbia swept Missouri Valley in the opening round of pool play Wednesday.

A winner-take-all match at 7 p.m. Friday will determine the final quarterfinals. Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), the top seed in Pool F, and #2 seed MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) both entered the contest with 2-0 records in pool play.

The knock out round starts at 11 a.m. Saturday with Eastern Oregon taking on Marian. At 2 p.m., the Concordia-Park winner will face the Corban-Taylor-Bethel winner. Jamestown and Columbia will square off at 5 p.m. The Dakota Weselyn-MidAmerica Nazarene winner will meet the Midland-Bellevue-Westwood winner in the final match of the day, with a 7 p.m. first serve.

The semi-finals will be held Monday and the championship game is set for Tuesday.

Eastern Oregon 3, Cornerstone 0

Cambree Scott, Sade Williams and Kara Clayton led a balanced hitting attack for the Mountaineers with nine kills each, with Preslee Jensen adding eight.

Eastern Oregon outhit the Golden Eagles, .231 to .170. Rylie Walters led Cornerstone with 10 kills.

The Mountaineers, 24-4, move on to the quarterfinals while Cornerstone ends the season with a 34-4 record.

Jamestown 3, College of St. Mary's (Neb.) 0

In an all-GPAC matchup, the Jimmies swept the Flames in three sets. In the regular season, St. Mary's took Jamestown to five sets before losing.

Kalli Hegerle, the GPAC Player of the Year, led a balanced hitting attack with 14 kills Friday. Anna Holen added 13 kills and Aleah Zieske had 10.

St. Mary's was led by Lexie Langely's 12 kills.

Jamestown, 34-2, advances to the quarterfinals while the Flames end their season with a 21-9 mark.