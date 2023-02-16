SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Tony Palmer leads the eight South Sioux City boys headed to the state wrestling tournament, which starts Thursday at CHI Center in Omaha.

As a freshman, Palmer placed third at 160 pounds in Class B at last year's state tourney.

This season, Palmer moved up to 170 pounds. He won the 170-pound class Class B-1 district meet last weekend in Ralston, raising his season record to a gaudy 34-1.

His teammates senior Juan Reyes (113); senior Caleb Berg (126); sophomore Darrius Helms (182); senior Nicolas Limon (195); and senior Mwamba Ngeleka (285) also won return trips to the state tournament after finishing in the top three at the district tournament.

Reyes, who enters the weekend with a 20-3 record, is also a returning medalist, finishing sixth at state last season. Last Saturday, he won a district championship. Berg, 26-7, Helms, 18-14, and Ngeleka, 38-5, placed second, while Limon, 29-3, finished third.

Junior Christopher Delgado (160) and freshman Adrian Curiel (220) also qualified for the state tournament after placing third at the district meet.

Two weeks ago, South Sioux City also qualified seven girls for this weekend's Class B state tournament, which also starts Thursday in Omaha.

The state qualifiers include: Gloria Flores (100): Madelynn Bohnet (105); Koral Carrillo-Paniagua (110); Selena Zamora (135); Yohaly Quinones (155): Jackie Zamora (190); and Melissa De La Torre (235).

De La Torre, Quinones and Selena Zamora are returning state champs.

Last year. the Cardinals also won the inaugural Nebraska State Activities girls state team title.