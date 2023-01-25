Eight Northwest Iowa boys high school wrestling teams make the cut for regional duels

Eight high school boys wrestling teams from Northwest Iowa will have a chance to secure spots in the state duals tournament.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday released regional pairings for the three classes. The top 24 teams in each class in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s final poll earlier in the day automatically qualified for the regionals, under a new format this season.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which finished No. 3 in Class 2A, and Woodbury Central, which finished No. 9 in Class 1A, were previously announced as hosts for three-team regionals duals on Jan. 31.

At each site, the two lowest seeds will square off in a semifinal match starting at 6 p.m. The winners will advance to face the highest-ranked team the same night.

The eight winning teams from each region will advance to the state duals on Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, ranked No. 20 in Class 2A, will face No. 16 Atlantic in a semifinal at Sergeant Bluff. The winner will meet SB-L in the finals.

Bishop Heelan received votes in the final IWCOA poll, but fell short of qualifying for the regional duals.

Hinton, ranked No. 12 in Class 1A, will face No. 21 Missouri Valley in the semis at Woodbury Central High School in Moville. The winner will meet the host Wildcats.

Three other Class 1A teams in The Journal's circulation area will travel for regional duals.

No. 16 West Sioux and No. 17 Kingsley-Pierson will meet in a semifinal at Emmetsburg. The winner will meet the No. 6 E-Hawks in the finals.

No. 15 West Monona-Whiting will meet No. 23 Nodaway Valley in a semifinal at Logan. The winner will face No. 8 Logan-Magnolia in the finals.

Le Mars landed the last spot in the 3A regional duals, clocking in at No. 24 in Monday's poll after being unranked the previous week. Spencer, No. 24 last week, fell out of this week's poll.

Le Mars will square off with No. 9 Johnston in a semifinal at Johnston. The winner will meet No. 8 Fort Dodge in the finals.

The IGHAA has used a similar system previously to select regional dual teams in Class 3A. But, prior to this season, Class 1A and 2A teams advanced to regional duals by winning first or second at sectional tournaments. Sectionals have been eliminated, starting this year.

Sergeant Bluff Luton, which finished fourth in last season’s state duals, has seven wrestlers ranked in the top 12 in IAWrestle's latest individual rankings.

Senior Ty Koedam is No. 2 at 145 pounds, and his younger brother, sophomore Bo Koedam, is fourth ranked at 132 pounds. Ranked Warriors wrestlers and their weight classes also include senior Hunter Steffans, #4 at 152; junior Ethan Skoglund, #6 at 120; freshman Jayce Curry, #7 at 106; senior Garrett McHuge, #10 at 182; sophomore Zayvion Ellington, #12 at 160.

Woodbury Central has four wrestlers ranked in the top 15 in Class 1A, according to IAWrestle: senior Max McGill, #5 at 160; junior Brand Beaver, #8 at 132; senior Ryder Koele, #10 at 145.

West Sioux, which qualified for the state duals last season, has two wrestlers in the top 15 in IAWrestle's Class 1A poll. Senior Mikey Baker is No. 4 at 152; and his teammate, junior Keegan McMillar, is #10 at 285.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Zach Strubbe is No. 11 in Class 2A at 160.

Le Mars junior Ayden Hoag is No. 5 in Class 3A at 220.