CORALVILLE, Iowa -- With two rounds in the books and more to come later Thursday, eight wrestlers from Northwest Iowa remained in contention for state titles at the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament.

Action started Thursday morning in front of a sellout crowd at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Two Ridge View wrestlers, Tatum Shepherd at 125 pounds and Izzy Deeds at 145 pounds, and two from Spencer, Kaylee Nachtigal at 190 and Spencer's Olivia Huckfet at 235, all won their first two matches to get to the quarterfinals.

Sioux City North's Molly Sek at 115, Shaylee Sutherland of Spencer at 125, Louise Meyer of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at 170, West Lyon's Jana TerWee at 190, also advanced to the quarters.

A total of six Ridge View wrestlers remained alive for medals, as the Raptors compiled 28 points to sit in ninth place in the team standings. Seven Spencer wrestlers also are still in contention, with the Tigers netting 24 points for 12th place. Through wrestlebacks, competitors who lose their first match can still score valuable team points.

Waverly-Shell Rock compiled 46 points to sit atop a close team race in the early action. Nine of the team’s wrestlers who qualified for state are still in contention for a medal.

Below are results for Journal circulation area wrestlers on the first-day of the IGHSAU tournament, which concludes Friday.

100

Champ. Round 1 - Amber Hoth (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Isabel Ekchan (Ridge View) (Fall 3:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Emily Fritz (Anamosa) won by tech fall over Olivya Mack (East Sac County) (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Aroura Preston (Spirit Lake Park) won by decision over Jazz Christensen (S.W.A.T. Valkyrie) (Dec 9-3)

Champ. Round 2 - Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest) 43-0 won by fall over Preston (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Mack won by fall over Sabrina Johnston (West Marshall) (Fall 1:01)

Cons. Round 1 - Ekchan won by fall over Macy Rose (North Fayette Valley) (Fall 3:15)

105

Champ. Round 1 - Jerzey Shultz (Alburnett) won by fall over Emerson Kelderman (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) (Fall 5:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Keira Hessenius (LeMars) won by fall over Emma Gillen (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 2 - Lainey Shelangoski (Durant) 27-5 won by fall over Hessenius (Fall 4:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Emerson Kelderman (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) won by fall over Iris Melody (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:49)

110

Champ. Round 1 - Madison Kirby (Williamsburg won by fall over Kylie Hessenius (LeMars) (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Sophia Harris (Humboldt) 23-11 won by fall over Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 23-12 (Fall 5:43)

Cons. Round 1 - Marlie McBride (Clear Creek-Amana) won by fall over Hessenius (Fall 3:30)

110

Cons. Round 1 - Lennon won by fall over Isabella Smith (Pella) 15-26 (Fall 1:28)

115

Champ. Round 1 - Molly Sek (Sioux City North) won by tech fall over Dulce Lopez (Postville) (TF-1.5 5:18 (21-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Maddie Swenson (Osage) won by fall over Melonie Barillas (Sioux City West) (Fall 3:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaitlyn Bjork (Decorah) won by fall over Kailee Spencer (Spencer) (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Sek won by tech fall over Maddie Swenson (Osage) (TF-1.5 5:45 (20-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Dulce Lopez (Postville) 30-13 won by fall over Barillas (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 1 - Kamina Munson (Mason City) 29-22 won by fall over Spencer (Fall 1:39)

120

Champ. Round 1 - Ava McDermott (Wahlert, Dubuque) won by fall over Bailey Brady (LeMars) (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Grace Storjohann (AP-GC) won by fall over Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaydn Meyer (South Winneshiek) won by fall over Cora Schut (Sioux Center) (Fall 2:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Ava Scranton (Anamosa) won by fall over Breanna Johnson (Spencer) (Fall 3:20)

Cons. Round 1 - Emma Descourouez (Clear Creek-Amana) won by medical forfeit over Brady

Cons. Round 1 - Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) won by fall over Tori Sylvester (Central Community, Elkader) (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Schut won by decision over Grace Patterson (Central DeWitt) 19-17 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Jalayna Shipley (North Mahaska) won by decision over Johnson (Dec 4-2)

125

Champ. Round 1 - Tatum Shepherd (Ridge View) won by fall over Cecelia Bowers (Gilbert) (Fall 4:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) won by fall over Kyiah Logan (Spencer) (Fall 3:26)

Champ. Round 2 - Shepherd won by fall over Riann Holt (Williamsburg) (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 1 - Addison Appelhans (Anamosa) won by fall over Logan (Fall 2:46)

130

Champ. Round 1 - Destiny Brown (Ridge View) won in sudden victory over Kayden Muller (AP-GC) 32-12 (SV-1 11-9)

Champ. Round 1 - Baylie Beers (Humboldt) won by fall over Danyka Peterson (Sioux City North) (Fall 3:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Colbie Tenborg (Saydel) won by tech fall over Olivia Villegas (East Sac County) (TF-1.5 4:12 (16-1))

Champ. Round 2 - Lexy Petersen (Bettendorf) won by fall over Brown (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Villegas won by fall over Peterson (Fall 3:35)

135

Champ. Round 1 - Annaliese Arciniega (Osage) won by major decision over Angie Rivera (Denison-Schleswig) (MD 9-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) won by fall over Tyanna Teetzen (Denver) (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Eliana Kooi (West Lyon) won by fall over Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) 39-9 (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 2 - Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge) won by fall over Kooi (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 2 - Sutherland won by fall over Ellie Brenneman (Mid-Prairie) (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 1 - Rivera won by fall over Lila Miller (Pekin) (Fall 0:54)

140

Champ. Round 1 - Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Eunice Reyna Yoc (MOC-Floyd Valley) (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Cieanna Ficken (West Marshall) won by fall over Avery Ballis (Okoboji/HMS) (Fall)

Champ. Round 1 - Grace Conway (Mid-Prairie) won by fall over Alyssa Schnoor (Sheldon/South O`Brien) (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 1 - Yoc won by fall over Nellie Stagg (West Liberty) (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Ballis won by decision over Mya Holdaway (Southeast Polk) (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Alyssa Schnoor (Sheldon/South O`Brien) won by fall over Keira Myers (NH/TV) (Fall 3:29)

145

Champ. Round 1 - Isabella Deeds (Ridge View) won by fall over Mallorie McGuire (Ankeny) 22-15 (Fall 2:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Emma Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo) won by fall over Kerene Panya (LeMars) (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 2 - Deeds won by fall over Lily Locke (Eagle Grove) 31-8 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Emily Kesterson (Southwest Iowa) won by fall over Panya (Fall 2:48_

155

Champ. Round 1 - Josie Jecklin (Epworth, Western Dubuque) won by fall over Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig) (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 1 - Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk) won by fall over Savanna Salen (LeMars) (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Kassidy Fiala (CBCSD Co-Op Wrestling) won by fall over Kasee Huss (MOC-Floyd Valley) (Fall 3:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley) won by fall over Leila Kollasch (Spencer) (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 1 - Miller won in sudden victory over Olivia Fausnaugh (Clear Lake) 32-15 (SV-1 10-8)

Cons. Round 1 - Dana Swedensky (Lewis Central) won by fall over Salen (Fall 5:15)

Cons. Round 1 - Huss won by fall over Abigail Chyma (South Tama County) (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Madilyn Rowson (Pleasantville) won by fall over Kollasch (Fall 1:56)

170

Champ. Round 1 - Daynia Werner (Ridge View) won by fall over Kelcee McMillen (Missouri Valley) 24-16 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Louise Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) won by fall over Baleigh Martin (Cascade) (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) won by fall over Aria Rensink (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Meyer won by fall over Werner (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Allison Metschke (Ames) 22-7 won by decision over Rensink (Dec 7-5)

170

Champ. Round 1 - Addaly Miller (MOC-Floyd Valley) won by fall over Justyce Dominick (Vinton-Shellsburg) 26-14 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Izzy Strickert (Independence) won by fall over Alexandria Vaul (Sioux City West) (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Libby Dix (Mount Vernon) won by fall over Miller (MOC-Floyd Valley) (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 1 - Ellie Callahan (Mid-Prairie) won by fall over Vaul (Fall 4:26)

190

Champ. Round 1 - Jana TerWee (West Lyon) won by fall over Arie Russell (Clinton) (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Mackenzie Arends (Nevada) won by fall over Maya Waldo (Ridge View) (Fall 1:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Halley Beaudet (Dallas Center-Grimes) won by fall over Kaylee De Jong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) (Fall 3:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Ellen Gerlock (S.W.A.T. Valkyrie) won by fall over Elvia Topete Anzua (MOC-Floyd Valley) (Fall 5:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer) won by fall over Kylie Vance (Nashua-Plainfield) (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 2 - TerWee won in tie breaker - 1 over Chloe Heefner (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) (TB-1 5-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Nachtigal won by fall over Halley Beaudet (Dallas Center-Grimes (Fall 3:08)

235

Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) won by fall over Martina Kovalcikova (Urbandale) (Fall 0:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Huckfelt (Spencer) won by fall over Abigail Lang (Iowa Falls-Alden) (Fall 0:36)