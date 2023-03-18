SIOUX FALLS -- Elk Point-Jefferson's rally in the third-place consolation game at the South Dakota Class A boys state tournament fell short Saturday night, as the Huskies lost to Hamlin 53-40.

But EP-J's fourth-place finish still ranks as the highest for the boys basketball program since the communities of Elk Point and Jefferson consolidated. The Huskies were making only the third state appearance, with the 2004 and 2010 squads both placing seventh.

A night after dropping a semifinal contest to Sioux Falls Christian, EP-J fell behind early to Hamlin. A Jackson Wadsworth three-pointer put the Chargers up 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Huskies cut the lead to four, 10-6, on a Garrett Merkley basket in the paint early in the second quarter. The Chargers stretched out their advantage the rest of the period, taking a 26-16 halftime lead.

After the intermission, the Huskies rallied to pull within three on a Chase Fornia bucket in the lane. But the period ended with the Cbargers again ahead by 10 on a Wadsworth jumper.

EP-J went on another run in the final stanza, as a Easton Kempf basket in the lane closed the gap to 40-37 with 5:20 left in the game.

But the Chargers then went on a 11-2 run to go up by 11 with 2:17 remaining.

Kempf, a senior foward, scored a game-high 19 points in his final game in a Huskies' uniform. Senior guard Devon Schitz was next with seven points.