MADISON, S.D. -- A second-quarter surge propelled Elk Point-Jefferson to a 58-50 win over Waubay/Summit Tuesday night as the Huskies qualified for the Class A boys state basketball tournament for just the third time and the first since 2010.

Three Huskies scored in double figurs as EP-J erased a 23-15 first-quarter deficit with a 10-2 run in the second period to tie the score at 23 at halftime

After the intermission, the Huskies outscored the Mustangs, 33-25. In the final quarter, EP-J hit some big shots and free throws down the stretch to protect their lead and preserve the big victory.

"We got off to a slow start but overall we stayed the course," EP-J head coach Jake Otkin said. "I think the biggest thing was we knew that if we executed the game plan, we would be successful."

Entering the Class A Round of 16 Qualifer in Madison, Otkin prepared his team for the threat the Mustangs posed from three-point range.

"They're a very good shooting team," he said. "They came out hot from three. Once we started contesting their shots, kind of forcing them to shoot from deeper, we got the rebounds and pushed in transition and scored. That kind of made the difference in the game."

Senior guard/forward Garret Merkley led EP-J in scoring with 15 points, followed closely by senior guard/forward Jacob Scorman's 14 and senior forward/center Evan Fornia's 13.

The Huskies outshot the Mustangs, 62.9% to 38% from the field overall and 45.5% to 28.86% from beyond the arch.

Elk-Point Jefferson qualifies for the eight-team start tournament with a 15-7 record, a year after the senior-dominated team finished .500.

"I know a lot of people are probably surprised by the result, but we're not. We knew we had the team to get here and we knew we had the guys to get here," Otkin said. "We're senior led. It's a great group of seniors. But overall, we have a great group of guys that work hard, in the gym, in the weight room. They had this goal set in mind from the start of summertime when they knew that they had a chance to do something special this year."

All but three of the players on the roster also were on the Huskies' football team that won the school's first state tournament last fall. Fornia was named the game's Most Outstanding Lineman in the title game against Winner and Scarmon intercepted a late pass to preserve the win.

Two other EP-J basketball players ran cross country and another lifted weights last fall, Otkin said.

"Every one of them is a multi-sport athlete. Having that success I think definitely contributed to this," he said.

Since Elk Point-Jefferson was formed, the Huskies have qualified for just two boys state basketball tournaments -- in 2004 and 2010.

The Huskies will have to wait a couple days to learn their first opponent in next week's Class A tournament in Sioux Falls. Due to wintery weather, the final Round of 16 Qualifier, St. Thomas More vs. McLaughlin was postponed until Friday due to wintery weather. If the No. 2-seeded St. Thomas More beats the No. 15 seed McLaughlin, as expected, Elk Point-Jefferson would be the No. 7 seed at the state tourney and face second-seeded St. Thomas More in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Denny Sanford Premeire Center.