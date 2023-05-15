KLAMATH FALLS, Oreg. -- Kameryn Etherington's bat and arm helped carry Northwestern to a 6-5 win over Embry-Riddle in the opening round of the NAIA national softball tournament Monday in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Etherington's grand slam in the bottom of the first inning put the Red Raiders up 4-1. Northwestern tacked on two runs in the third inning and withstood a late rally by the Eagles.

Etherington also picked up the win Monday after pitching the first four innings as she gave up three runs and scattered seven hits. The junior from Algona struck out two and walked one as she raised her season record to 21-6.

Kate Kralik pitched the final three innings for the Raiders, allowing five hits and two runs, to record her seventh save of the season.

Northwestern, which earned the No. 2 seed in the Klamath Falls pod, advances to a winners bracket game at 2 p.m. Central Tuesday vs. the winner of the Saint Xavier-Oregon Tech game that was set to begin at 6 p.m. Oregon Tech is the top seed in the bracket.

Kate Delayny's RBI double off Etherington in the top of the first inning gave Embry-Riddle an early 1-0 lead. The Eagles starter walked Gwen Mikkelsen and Madsyn Grotewold to open the bottom half of the inning. After Jennifer Boeve popped out on an attempted bunt, Emily Strasser also walked to load the bases. After Chloe Gallegos lined out to first base, Etherington drove a pitch over the center field fence, clearing the bases.

The Eagles cut the lead to 4-2 on a Jade Bayless RBI single in the third inning, but Northwestern answered back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning as Mikkelson delivered a double that scored Charli Bomgaars and Ashytn Billings.

Embry-Riddle's Autumn Sulusi hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning and Delaney connected on her second HR of the game in the fifth to trim the deficit to 6-4. With runners on second and third, the Raiders then intentionally walked Delaney to load the bases. Kralik got out of the jam and ending the game by getting Bayless to pop up to third and Emma Almodoba to strike out swinging.

If Northwestern, which is making its fourth NAIA tournament appearance since 2018, wins Tuesday, the Raiders would advance to the first bracket championship game at 3 p.m. Wednesday. A second championship game, if necessary, would take place 30 minutes after that game.

The bracket winner will advance to the 42nd annual NAIA Softball World Series, May 25-31 in Columbus, Ga.

12th ranked Northwestern, which finished 46-8 overall and 18-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, earned an automatic bid to the national tournament after winning the regular season league title. The Raiders lost to Midland in the finals of the conference tournament series last weekend.