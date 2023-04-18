NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Kenny Wilhite, a former standout defensive back at Nebraska and nine-year member of the Huskers staff, has been hired as the head football coach at Dakota Valley.

"Blessed, Honored & Grateful for this opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at @DVHS_Football . Time to get to work. #Panthers," Wilhite wrote on his Twitter account -- @coachwilhite -- Monday. Wilhite posted a photo of him standing on the Dakota Valley field, dressed in the Panthers' school colors and holding a team helmet.

Wilhite succeeds Jeff VanDenHul, who has led the Panthers program since 2013.

Wilhite, who oversaw the Huskers’ walk-on recruiting and served as a liaison to the in-state high school coaches as director of high school relations, was not retained as part of first-year head coach Matt Rhule’s staff.

Under head coach Tom Osborne, Wilhite earned All-Big Eight honors in 1991 after leading the team with six interceptions. After finishing his Husker career with nine interceptions, he played professionally for four seasons in the Canadian Football League. In 1996, Wilhite finished third behind Doug Flutie in voting for the CFL's Player-of-the-Year award.

After his pro career ended, the St. Louis, Mo. native gained coaching experience at New Mexico State, Dodge City Community College, Emporia State, Kentucky State and Central Arkansas. He spent six seasons coaching defensive backs at Southeast Missouri State under former Husker player and coach Tony Samuel before returning to Nebraska as a regional recruiting assistant in the spring of 2014.

The last remaining staffers of the Nebraska football department that worked for Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and Scott Frost, Wilhite spent the past nine seasons on staff, including the last seven as director of high school relations. He also helped helped manage Nebraska’s Pro Day and worked with NFL scouts when they came to Husker practices.

Wilhite earned his bachelor’s degree in human development from Nebraska in 1992.

VanDenHul departs after compiling a record of 50-44 in 11 seasons with Dakota Valley. The Panthers finished 6-4 last season, bowing out of the South Dakota Class 11A playoffs after a 22-18 loss to Dell Rapids.