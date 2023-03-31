SIOUX CITY -- After leading the Sioux City West High School boys basketball team for the last nine years, Harvis "CoCo" Cofield is ready to take on a new challenge.

Cofield has been selected as head coach for Western Iowa Tech Community College's inaugural men's basketball team. He also will serve as assistant athletic director for the Sioux City-based college, which is starting its first athletic program with six varsity sports.

WITCC plans to formally announce Cofield's hiring next week, a college spokeswoman said Friday.

"We're looking forward to starting something brand new here at Western Iowa Tech," Cofield told the Journal.

Cofield compiled a 108-91 record at West, reaching double-digit wins in eight of his nine seasons. In the 2018-19 season, he was named the Missouri River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year as the Wolverines went 17-5 and advanced to the Class 4A substate finals.

This past season, West finished 12-12 overall and 8-7 in the conference, losing in the substate semi-finals to state qualifer Norwalk.

"It was very hard leaving West High," Cofield said. "We did a lot of tremendous things there. We built the program back up and made it a respectful program."

Cofield has experience as a community college men's basketball player. An Atlanta native, he enrolled at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College when his Division I aspirations didn't pan out after high school. After two years with the Blue Dragons, he transferred to North Dakota State, where he played under Tim Miles, who went on to become the head coach at Nebraska.

As a senior, Cofield led the Bison in scoring, assists and steals. Ho played overseas in Russia and the Ukraine from 2004 until 2012 before winding up in the hometown of his wife, the former Jessie Benson, an East High School graduate.

At Western Iowa Tech, Coco Cofield will immediately delve into recruiting players for the Comets, who will play their first season this fall. The new head coach said he will target 2023 high school seniors who have yet to sign a letter of intent with a program, as well as current college players looking for new opportunities.

"We have to fill the roster right away. We’re starting out late, but I think it’s doable," he said.

The Western Iowa Tech men's basketball team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II level and in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).

The college added esports this spring, and will offer men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and competitive cheer, beginning this fall.

Mike Brown, WITCC's student activities director for 25 years, was earlier named the school's first athletic director. The college also recently announced the hiring of Dante Frattomo as the head women's volleyball coach, Alex Scheuler as the head coach for men's and women's soccer, and Rachel Miller as the head cheer coach.

Frattini, a nine-year veteran of college volleyball, joins the program from Lewis-Clark State College, a NAIA school where he served as the assistant coach for one season. As the head coach of Eastern Wyoming (NJCAA) for the 2019-2021 seasons, Frattini led the Lancers to a No. 12 national ranking and a runner-up finish in the Northwest Plains B District finals. Previously, at Lamar Community College (NJCAA), he led the Lopes to wins over nationally-ranked opponents for the first time in program history and coached the team’s first and only NJCAA National Player of the Week.

Scheuler previously served as head volleyball coach at Southeast Community College in Nebraska from 2020-2023, starting the men's program from scratch. He also has served as director of coaching at Capital Soccer Association and was staff coach at Sporting Nebraska in Lincoln at the club level after getting his start in the high school coaching ranks. Miller, an alum of Western Iowa Tech, has been involved in cheerleading in a variety of ways since 2008. She was named to the Iowa Honor Squad as an All-American cheerleader and an Iowa Shrine Bowl cheerleader.