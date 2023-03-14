DES MOINES — Fifteen high school boys basketball players from Northwest Iowa earned All-State honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Central Lyon senior Zach Lutmer, who helped lead the Lions to their first state championship last week, is a repeat selection on the Class 2A First Team. Two of his teammates, senior Andrew Austin and junior Reece Vander Zee, were selected to the Second Team.

Bishop Heelan junior Matt Noll was selected to the Class 3A First Team, and his teammate, senior Carter Kuehl, was named to the Third Team.

Sioux Central senior Jacob Hargans, the state's third-leading scorer, was picked for the Class 2A First Team. His teammate, Carter Boettcher, is a Third Team selection.

Newell-Fonda senior Carter Sievers, the state's leading scorer, was named to the Class 1A First Team.

Sioux City East senior Preston Dobbs is a Class 4A Second-Team selection.

Western Christian sophomore Kaden Van Regenmorter, who helped lead the Wolfpack to the state finals, was selected to the Class 2A Second Team.

Remsen St. Mary's senior Jaxson Bunkers and sophomore Collin Homan were named to the Class 1A Second and Third teams, respectively.

MOC-Floyd-Valley junior Jesse Van Kalsbeek was picked for the Class 3A second team.

Noll, a 6-foot-8 inch center, averaged 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds, while Kuehl, a 5-foot-11-inch guard, averaged 14.5 points per game and 3.5 assists per game as the duo helped lead the Crusaders to a 16-7 record and their first state tournament since 2012. Noll was named to the Class 3A All-Tournament team as Heelan advanced to the Class 3A semifinals, losing to Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Dobbs, a 6-foot-5-inch forward, averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds per game in helping lead East to a 21-3 record and appearance in the substate finals. The Morningside recruit was among the 722 U.S. high school basketball players nominated for the McDonald's All American Games and one of just Iowa boys nominated.

Lutmer, a repeat First-Team All-State selection, averaged 20.3 points and five rebounds per game. The senior guard, a multi-sport athlete who is committed to play football for the University of Iowa football, led the Lions with 25 points in the championship game against Western Christian Friday.

Vander Zee, who added 21 points in the 72-58 win over the Wolfpack, averaged 17.8 points amd 6/7 rebounds per game. Austin, who had 18 in the title game, averaged 19.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Big Three were all selected for the Class 2A All-Tournament Team, with Austin voted as the team captain.

Hargens, a 6-foot-2-inch forward, finished as Sioux Central's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. The Dordt recruit. a Second-Team selection last season, averaged 27.3 points and 10 rebounds per game this year, helping lead the Rebels to 23-1 record and an appearance in the substate finals.

Boettcher formed a formidable one-two punch with Hargens for the Rebels, averaging 19.5 points and six rebounds per game.

Sievers, a Third Team All-State selection last year, led the state in scoring this season with an average of 28.1 per game as he led the Mustangs to the substate semifinals.

Kaden Van Regenmorter, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, averaged 13.4 poitns and 5.3 rebounds in helping lead the Wolfpack to the Class 2A state finals. Van Regenmorter was named to the All-Tournament team, along with his older brother Tate.

Bunkers, a 6-foot-2-inch senior guard, averaged 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, and Homan, a 6-foot-5-inch center, averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, helping lead Remsen St. Mary's to their seventh straight state tournament and the state semifinals. Homan, a sophomore, was named to the Class 2A All-Tournament Team.

Van Kalsbeek, who led MOC-Floyd Valley to the Class 3A substate finals, averaged 20.4 points abnd 7.2 rebounds per game.

Van Whye, who led West Lyon to the substate finals, where they lost to Western Christian on Kaden Van Vegenmorter's last-second shot, averaged 15.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

