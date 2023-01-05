Football class change likely for Sioux City West as Iowa schools OK socioeconomic status plan

SIOUX CITY -- The system for placing Iowa high school football teams in districts faces a major shakeup.

Under a plan recently approved by 80 percent of member schools, the Iowa High School Athletic Association would start assigning teams to districts based not just on enrollment, but also poverty levels.

The measure, which still requires final approval from the state Board of Education, would follow a similar model in Minnesota that takes 40% of a district’s number of students on free and reduced-price lunches and subtracts it from the total number of students in grades 9-11 to determine new classifications. This would start next fall.

Though IHSAA staff will need to crunch the numbers, it appears the change likely would drop Sioux City West to Class 4A, while Sioux City East and North likely would stay in 5A, home to the state's 36 largest schools.

Officials from Sioux City and other large cities with higher rates of poverty contend they've long been at a disadvantage competing in football against more affluent districts like those in suburban Des Moines.

West High School Activities Director Steve Green said the IGSAA's plan should put schools on a more level playing field.

"It’s really going to help the sport of football in Iowa," he said.

Of Sioux City's three public schools, West has the highest percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price meals (63.6%), according to the school district's 2022-23 data. North was the next highest at 60.37%, while East's percentage stood at 50.07%.

West, with 993 students in grades 9-11, was already the second-smallest Class 5A team for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The largest 4A school, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, had 939 students.

Dropping a class likely would put West in a district with area 4A schools that include Le Mars, Fort Dodge and Spencer. Two other metro teams -- Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- competed in Class 3A the last two years.

Even with the new classification system, North and East most likely would stay in Class 5A since their enrollments (1,240 and 1,135, respectively) are currently the 14th and 19th largest.

Green said West would work to schedule East and North as non-conference opponents if they end up in different classes.

"We’re always going to want to play the teams in our community," he said. "It’s important to keep those traditions going."

West is under contract to play South Sioux City for the 2023 season, he added.

Changes for others

Factoring free and reduced-price numbers into the state classification system possibly couid mean a change for some other Northwest Iowa football programs.

Storm Lake, as part of a sharing program with Storm Lake St. Mary's, had a total enrollment of 647 in grades 9-11, the 17th highest in the 36-school Class 4A. But 68.32% of Storm Lake public students qualified for free or reduced-priced meals, according to Iowa Department Education figures for the 2021-22 school year.

With an enrollment of 169 in grades 9-11, West Monona was tied with three other high schools as the smallest Class 1A football program during the 2021-2022 cycle. The Onawa-based school might have dropped down to A, the smallest 11-player class, on enrollment alone this fall. That's even more likely since 46 percent of the high school students qualified for free or reduced-priced lunches, according to state figures for the 2021-22 school year.

Proponents of adopting a classification system that takes into account socieconomic factors points to studies that show lower-income parents are less likely than their higher-income counterparts to get their children in youth sports due to obstacles that include the costs of extracurricular activities.

Playing the numbers

Robust participation is particularly important in football. West High School finished last season with around 50 players, Green said. In comparison, some of the largest 5A football programs in Iowa have over 100 on their roster, mostly upper classmen.

"Football is a numbers game," Green said. "The key is we have to get more kids out in the program."

Green said school officials need to continue to focus on building youth and middle school programs in order for West to "help close the gap with our opponents on the high school level."

Research also has shown more affluent schools win the majority of state football championships, not only in Iowa but also across the country.

"The higher your free and reduced-priced lunches, the lower your chances are at winning state titles and even regular season games," East High School Activities Director B.J. Koch said last month.

Two suburban Des Moines schools advanced to last fall's Class 5A championship game, with Southeast Polk defending its title, 49-14 over West Des Moines Valley.

West finished 3-7 last season, with two of its losses coming against suburban Des Moines teams in blowouts, 56-0 to Waukee Northwest and 62-0 to Urbandale.

North went 5-4, with three of its four losses against more affluent Central Iowa teams -- Ames, Waukee and Johnston.

East finished 7-3, with all three losses to suburban Des Moines schools, including a 17-7 defeat to Ankeny in the first-round of the playoffs.

Iowa's high schools were asked to change the IHSAA's bylaws to adopt a classification system that incorporates socieconomic factors. The measure needed 50% support from the total membership or 60% support from those voting for approval. In voting that closed Dec. 22, it cleared both thresholds with 211 yes votes and 52 no votes. Of the 365 IHSAA member schools, 263 took part in the vote.

The IHSAA is developing an updated version of the plan that is scheduled to be placed on the state Board of Education's Jan. 12 agenda. If approved, it would take effect beginning with the 2023 and 2024 cycle.

The amendment would apply only to football. The IHSAA said it will continue to study whether the model also should be adopted for other sports.