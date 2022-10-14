Former Omahan who set American women's marathon record says 'everything clicked'

Everything clicked for Emily Sisson on Sunday at the Chicago Marathon — perfect weather, an energetic crowd, an electric atmosphere.

That, combined with heaps of training, led Sisson, who ran track at two Omaha high schools, to a second-place finish and an American women’s record of 2:18:29. She shaved 43 seconds off the previous record of 2:19:12.

“It was one of those days where everything clicked, and you don’t get too many of those days in a career,” the 31-year-old told The World-Herald in an interview.

Sisson ran cross country and track at Omaha Marian in 2006-07 and at Millard North in 2007-08. As a Marian freshman, Sisson won the girls all-class gold medal at the state cross country meet. At the state track meet, she won gold medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

At Millard North, she won all-class gold at the state cross country meet and swept the distance races at the state track meet, taking all-class gold in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters and anchoring the winning 3,200 relay.

She and her family moved to suburban St. Louis for her junior year in high school. In college, Sisson ran for Wisconsin as a freshman and for Providence the next three years. She now runs professionally and is sponsored by the shoe and apparel company New Balance.

Sisson finished 10th in the 10,000-meter race at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In May, she set the American half marathon record in Indianapolis with a time of 1:07:11.

In Sisson’s 2019 marathon debut at the London Marathon, she finished sixth with a time of 2:23:08.

The Chicago race was Sisson’s third marathon, but only the second she has finished. A marathon is a “different beast,” she said. It’s a distance you can’t routinely practice, she said, and requires dialing in on nutrition.

Going into the race, Sisson said, she felt a lack of marathon experience. But she hoped to become the third American woman to finish a 26.2-mile race in under 2 hours, 20 minutes. If it was a good day, she would take a stab at the record.

Sisson said her coach told her not to worry about her pace. Instead, she was to focus on following her two pacers along the course. Near the end of the race, she heard people telling her to “pick it up.”

“I started to sprint because I figured I was on the bubble of one of the records,” she said.

Sisson said she was amazed to learn she had broken the American record. Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich placed first with a time of 2:14:18.

“It was just special,” Sisson said. “Because I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s rare everything comes together, where you feel really good and everything falls into place. I’m just really thankful.”

Sisson was met at the finish line by previous record holders Keira D’Amato, Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Typically, Sisson said, the previous record holder calls the record breaker after the race.

“I got to speak to all of these women who have left incredible legacies in our sport,” Sisson said. “It was surreal.”

After the race, Sisson went out for a celebratory meal — a burger and fries — with her husband and family. Sisson was still in Illinois on Wednesday, spending time with extended family and enjoying some downtime.

Sisson guessed Tuesday evening that she might take her first post-race run Wednesday or Thursday.

Sisson isn’t sure what her next race will be. It might be another half marathon or a full marathon in the spring. Either way, it will be a road race.

Her advice to other runners: Bring patience.

“Whatever you’re training for, there’s a bit of a learning curve.”