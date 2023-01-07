 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Sioux City Metros players selected for all-star team headed to international tournament in Canada

SIOUX CITY — Four Sioux City Metros play on Team Midwest, an 18 and under junior hockey team that will compete next week in the World Silver Stick tournament in Sarnia, Canada.

Junior forwards Nathan Solma and Cash Frigge, senior forward Landon Toft and junior defenseman Grant Harder were selected for the Midwest team, comprised of players from the Midwest High School Hockey League, a 13-team conference that includes the Metros.

Team Midwest qualified for the international tournament by winning the Rocky Mountain Regional Silver Sticks tournament in Westminster, Colorado, in October. It’s the first time since 2018 Team Midwest has advanced to the international tournament.

World Silver Stick, scheduled for Jan. 13-15, will feature 120 teams from across the U.S. and Canada.

“That’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids that we play against during the regular season,” Solma said.

“I’m excited to go to Canada,” Harder added.

