Fresh faces claim victories at Raceway Park

The New Raceway Park had 76 drivers check-in during the track's 50th anniversary on Sunday.

In the Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modified race, Darin Roepke and Jason Schneiders led the field after the green flag. R.J. Merchant quickly took the lead on turn four of lap one but on lap four, Roepke spun in turn two and collected a couple of cars. Still, Merchant led the field back to green and went on to lead every lap as he picked up his first win of the season. Merchant had to hold off Chris Abelson for the victory.

The first class to hit the track was the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts. Cullen Gossage and Max Bonine paced the field after the green but Anthony went from fourth to first quickly. Clark weathered a few cautions and built a big enough lead that Ramsey Meyer was unable to find a way by him for the victory. It was Clark's first victory of the year.

Kyle Davis and Justin Schearn led the way out of the green flag in the Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. Todd Caster quickly passed them to grab the lead in the first lap. Andy Hoffman went on to take the lead. Then on lap 12, Andy Hoffman dealt with a slide job from another racer but would duck under and kept the lead. Hoffman held off Jason Wilkinson by a slight margin to pick up the win.