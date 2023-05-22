CARROLL, Iowa — Handing the Indians their first loss of the season, Clarinda edged Spirit Lake-Okoboji 5-4 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A girls state tennis tournament.
Individual results of the singles and doubles matches were not immediately available.
Clarinda (24-1) moves on to the final four of the state tournament at Waukee Northwest High School on May 30.
Spirit Lake-Okoboji advanced to the first round at Carroll Kuemper High School Monday morning with a 5-1 win over Bishop Heelan in a regional final Saturday.
The Indians won five of the six singles matches vs. the Crusaders. Lake. Julie Verzal delivered the lone win for the Crusaders, who finished 13-6-1.
#1: Catherine Straus (SLO) over Lilly Friis (BH) 6–1, 6–0
#2.: Taylor Schneider (SLO) over Aila Friis (BH) 6–0, 6–1
#3: Julie Verzal (BH) over Abbie Oleson (SLO) 6–2, 4–6, 1–0 (10-6)
#4: Emma Straus (SLO) over Ava Moravek (BH) 6–3, 6–1
#5: Mikayla Mingus (SLO) over Lawren Volz (BH) 6–4, 6–1
#6: Izzie Wycoff (SLO) over Ella Demers (BH) 4–6, 6–0, 1- 0 (10-3)
Spirit Lake placed fourth in last year's state tournament, losing in the semifinals to Xavier, 5-0, and then to Fairfield, 5-1, in the consolation round.