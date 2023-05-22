CARROLL, Iowa — Handing the Indians their first loss of the season, Clarinda edged Spirit Lake-Okoboji 5-4 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A girls state tennis tournament.

Individual results of the singles and doubles matches were not immediately available.

Clarinda (24-1) moves on to the final four of the state tournament at Waukee Northwest High School on May 30.

Spirit Lake-Okoboji advanced to the first round at Carroll Kuemper High School Monday morning with a 5-1 win over Bishop Heelan in a regional final Saturday.

The Indians won five of the six singles matches vs. the Crusaders. Lake. Julie Verzal delivered the lone win for the Crusaders, who finished 13-6-1.

#1: Catherine Straus (SLO) over Lilly Friis (BH) 6–1, 6–0

#2.: Taylor Schneider (SLO) over Aila Friis (BH) 6–0, 6–1

#3: Julie Verzal (BH) over Abbie Oleson (SLO) 6–2, 4–6, 1–0 (10-6)

#4: Emma Straus (SLO) over Ava Moravek (BH) 6–3, 6–1

#5: Mikayla Mingus (SLO) over Lawren Volz (BH) 6–4, 6–1

#6: Izzie Wycoff (SLO) over Ella Demers (BH) 4–6, 6–0, 1- 0 (10-3)

Spirit Lake placed fourth in last year's state tournament, losing in the semifinals to Xavier, 5-0, and then to Fairfield, 5-1, in the consolation round.