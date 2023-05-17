CARROLL, Iowa — Bishop Heelan and Spirit Lake will meet Saturday for a berth in the Class 1A state team girls tennis tournament.

Heelan advanced to the 1A Region 1 finals after eding Council Bluffs St. Albert's 5-4 Tuesday, while Spirit Lake moved on after a 5-1 victory over Cherokee.

The Crusaders won three of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches against the Saintes at Carroll.

In the number one singles, Heelan's Lilly Friis outlasted Landry Miller 3-6, 6-3, 10-5. St. Albert evened the cotest in #2 singles after St. Albert's Georgie Bohnet beat Aila Friis in another marathon match, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-5.

Heelan's Julie Verzal dispatched Alexis Narmi, 6-2, 6-1 at #3 singles, but the Saintes' Mari Valdivia prevailed over Ava Moravek 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. Heelan's Lawren Volz bested Lily Barnes 6-3, 6-3 in #5 singles, while the Saintes' Ella Narmia beat Maria McGowan, 6-1, 6-2.

The Crusaders won the top two doubles matches. Lilly and Ailia Friis outlasted Bohnet and Narmi, 3-6, 6-4, 12-10, while Moravek and Verzal swept Miller and Narmi, 6-4, 6-3. Barnes and Valdivia beat McGowan and Volz, 6-1, 6-2.

Spirit Lake swept five of the six singles matches at home to clinch their victory.

Catherine Straus beat Kenna Mongan, 6–3, 6–4 at #1, Abbie Oleson swept Elise Anderson, 6–0, 6–0 at #3, Emma Straus blanked Paris Mendez, 6–0, 6–0 at #4, Mikayla Mingus beat Avery Mizner, 6–1, 6–2 at #5 and Izzie Wycoff defeated Ava Anderson, 6–2, 6–0 at #6.

Cherokee's only win came at #2 singles, as Parissa Barnes prevailed in three sets over Taylor Schneider, 6–2, 1–6, 1–0 (10-8).

Heelan (12-5-1) and Spirit Lake (15-0) will begin play at 9 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Lake High School. The winner will meet Clarinda (23-1) on Monday in the first round of the state tournament at Kuemper High School in Carroll.

Winners of the four first round matches will advance to Waukee Northwest High School for the state team championship on May 30.