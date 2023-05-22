SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Spirit Lake qualified for the Class 1A girls state team tennis tournament with a 5-1 win over Bishop Heelan in a regional final Saturday.

The Indians were set to play Clarinda (23-1) Monday morning in the state quarterfinals at Carroll. The winner will move on to the final four at Waukee Northwest High School on May 30.

Spirit Lake remained unbeaten by winning five of the six singles matches vs. Heelan. Lake. Julie Verzal delivered the lone win for the Crusaders, who finished 13-6-1.

#1: Catherine Straus (SL) over Lilly Friis (BH) 6–1, 6–0

#2.: Taylor Schneider (SL) over Aila Friis (BH) 6–0, 6–1

#3: Julie Verzal (BH) over Abbie Oleson (SL) 6–2, 4–6, 1–0 (10-6)

#4: Emma Straus (SL) over Ava Moravek (BH) 6–3, 6–1

#5: Mikayla Mingus (SL) over Lawren Volz (BH) 6–4, 6–1

#6: Izzie Wycoff (SL) over Ella Demers (BH) 4–6, 6–0, 1- 0 (10-3)

Spirit Lake placed fourth in last year's state tournament, losing in the semifinals to Xavier, 5-0, and then to Fairfield, 5-1, in the consolation round.