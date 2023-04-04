SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The American State Bank Sports Complex has been a dome away from home for several GPAC softball teams this season.

The new indoor complex, a partnership between Dordt University and the city of Sioux Center, has hosted over two dozen Great Plains Athletic Conference contests due to inclement weather.

Northwestern’s first six conference games, including Tuesday’s doubleheader vs. Briar Cliff. have taken place in the dome, a short drive from the Red Raiders’ campus in Orange City. Briar Cliff has played four of its first six conference games in the indoor venue.

Dordt has played all four of its conference games in its climate-controlled complex, including a doubleheader Tuesday night vs. Mount Marty. That means four GPAC teams played in the ASBSC on the same day.

GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra credited Dordt and Sioux Center officials making the dome available to other schools and teams since it opened in January.

“It’s been an incredible addition to Northwest Iowa,” said Westra, who noted he has tentatively reserved the American State Bank Sports Complex for the conference softball tournament in May, just in case weather conditions prevent the games from taking place as usual at on-campus outdoor fields.

Due to a mixture of snow, sleet, ice and rain, a number of early season GPAC softball and baseball games have been moved to domes or drier outdoor sites or postponed until later in the season.

Morningside has yet to play a conference game at its Jensen Softball Complex. Due to wet conditions at the on-campus field, the Mustangs’ doubleheader Saturday vs. College of Saint Mary was moved to Scheels Field at Riverside Park.

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 in the GPAC after sweeping the Flames. Heading into Tuesday, Northwestern, Briar Cliff and Midland were the co-league leaders, all with 4-0 starts. Midland, the preseason title pick by GPAC coaches, was idle Tuesday.

Dordt was next in the standings at 2-0, entering play Tuesday. (Results of the Dordt-Mount Marty and Briar Cliff-Northwestern games Tuesday were too late for the Journal’s print edition Wednesday.)

Here’s a look at Siouxland schoos. listed in the order of their preseason ranking, with their GPAC and overall records before Tuesday.

2. Northwestern (4-0, 27-2)

The Raiders got off to the best start in school history, winning their first 17 games. Ranked 15th in the NAIA, the Raiders’ only losses have been to St. Francis (Ill.) and Ottawa (Ariz.), both in Tucson, Arizona. Ranked No. 15 in the NAIA, Northwestern has yet to lose in the GPAC, sweeping doubleheaders vs. Dakota Wesleyan and Jamestown last month.

Northwestern returns two all-GPAC first-team performers in Jennifer Boeve and junior pitcher Kameryn Etherington and second-team honoree Gwen Mikkelsen from the 2022 team, which began the season 14-0 and went 18-5 in non-conference play before earning a second-place spot in the GPAC with 15 wins.

Mikkelsen. senior infielder, leads this year’s team in hitting with a .506 average, 10 doubles, four home runs, 32 RBIs and a 1.303 OPS. Boeve, a senior infielder, is hitting .389 with a .977 OPS.

Etherington, a junior pitcher, has posted a 13-2 record with a 1.57 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 102.1 innings.

No. 3. Morningside (3-1, 16-7)

Brooke Pruner, a former assistant, is in her first season as head coach for the Mustangs, succeeding Jessica Jones-Sitzmann, the school’s all-time leader in career wins.

Morningside returned all-GPAC first-team performer Sydner Petersen and second-team honorees Grace Buffington from last year’s team, which finished 20-6 overall tied for third in the GPAC with a 15-7 record. Morningside went 3-2 in the GPAC tournament before being eliminated by top-seeded Midland.

Buffington, a sophomore pitcher, has started 8-4 with a 2.64 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 82.1 innings.

Petersen, a senior second baseman, has a .353 average with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 RBIs. Ellie Cropley, a senior outfielder, is leading the Mustangs with a .405 average and .443 on-base percentage.

Junior infielder Kennedee Jones was honored as the GPAC Player of the Week after going 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in the Mustangs sweep of College of Saint Mary.

Morningside started its GPAC schedule by splitting a pair of games with Concordia in Seward, Neb. on March 25.

No. 6 Dordt (2-0, 21-5)

The Defenders return all-PAC first-team performer Abby Kramer and second-team honoree Karli Olsen and last year’s squad, which finished 20-19-1 overall and tied for sixth in the league with a 10-12 record.

Dordt played its first 12 games this season in the American State Bank Sports Complex, going 10-2, with the only losses coming to Grand View and William Penn. The Defenders swept Dakota Wesleyen in its first two conference games on March 25.

Kramer, a senior pitcher, has gone 10-3 with a 1.18 ERA. The Alta, Iowa, native has struck out 93 in 83 innings, while holding batters to a .188 average.

Ella Koster leads Dordt in hitting with a .500 average. The senior outfielder has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs and a 1.319 OPS. Olsen, a junior catcher, is hititng .277 with three doubles, four triples, a horn run and 12 RBIs.

No. 10 Briar Cliff (4-0, 20-6)

Picked to finish near the bottom of the GPAC, the Chargers have been a surprise so far this season. Briar Cliff returned all-GPAC second-team performer Kylee Lukes from last year’s squad, which finished 19-22 overall and 9-13 in the conference and missed the post-season tournament.

The Chargers have effectively used two starting pitchers: Maddi Duncan, a freshman from Lincoln, Neb., has posted a 11-2 record with 1.26 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 88.2 innings. Junior Katelyn Kotlarz has gone 8-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 70.1 innings.

Senior Callie Billings leads Briar Cliff in hitting with a .390 average and .435 OBP. The speedy outfielder also is a perfect 9-of-9 in stolen bases.

Lukes, a junior infielder, is hitting .282 with three doubles, two tribles, three HRs and 19 RBIs.

The Chargers started GPAC play by sweeping Mount Marty in a doubleheader on March 26 and then won both ends of a double header against Dakota Wesleyn at the American State Bank bome on March 30. Briar Cliff’s doubleheader scheduled for April 1 against Jamestown at the PC Dome in Aberdeen, S.D. was postponed due to a winter storm.