HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Cedar Catholic advanced to another Nebraska Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament Tuesday night, while Wakefield fell short in its bid to join the Trojans in the eight-team field in Lincoln.

Cedar beat Yutan 52-40 at home in the C2-4 district final. Wakefield fell to Tri County on the road 60-47 in the C2-6 District Final.

Wynot advanced to the Class D1 state tournament after blasting Hay Springs 79-27 in a district final Monday night.

Senior forward Jaxson Bernecker, a returning Second-Team All-State selection, scored a team-high 19 points for Cedar Catholic Tuesday night.

After the second quarter started with several lead changes, the 6-foot-5-inch forward hit multiple times from beyond the three-point shots to help the Trojans take a 27-20 halftime lead.

“Bernecker is one of our better 3-point shooters on our team and he played strong tonight,” Cedar Catholic head coach Matt Steffen told the Yankton Press & Dakotan. “He does not shoot very many of them, but we were able to find ways to get him the ball tonight.”

Tyan Baller added 11 points for the 22-4 Trojans, who will play its first game in the state tournament on Thursday in Lincoln.

Nolan Timm led the Chieftains with 20 points.

Tri County 60, Wakefield 47

Wakefield trailed 26-23 at halftime in its district final game at Tri County. At the end of the third quarter, Tri County increased its lead to five points. In the final stanza, the home team outscored Wakefield 22-14 to put the game out of reach.

"Give Tri County credit, they have a tremendous team and had a game plan that made it very tough for us to score," Wakefield head coach Joe Wendte said. "Their size advantage was kind of what did us in, but our guys battled and never gave in. It was one of those games where we battled back within 1-2 points numerous times, but Tri County was always able to respond and wouldn't let us get over the hump."

Carter Siems led Tri County with 24 points.

Senior guard Cade Johnson, Wakefield's leading scorer, led the Trojans 13 points.

"Once again, Cade Johnson paced us in most categories for the game, and Tri County made him earn every stat that he got," Wendte said. "We are going to miss that kid, as well as all of our seniors. They put in a lot of work over the years, won a lot of games, and improved immensely."

Cael Johnson added 10 points and Eliseo Sarmiento had nine.

Wakefield ends their season at 21-5, while Tri County returns to the state tournament for the fourth time and first since 2021.

Cedar Catholic is making its 22nd state tournament appearance since 1973. The Trojans won state championships in 1980 and 1984.

Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27

Wynot is returning to the state meet in Lincoln for the second straight season and the 10th time since 1990. The Blue Devils won the D2 state championship in 2013.

Dylan Heine scored 25 points to lead Wynot in Monday night's district final win against Hay Springs. Chase Schroeder added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who improved to 22-4.