Hastings rallies after rain delay to force extras, but Hawaii strikes with big inning at LLWS

A rain delay woke up the bats of the Hastings Little League baseball team.

It also sparked Hawaii.

After Hastings tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a three-run blast, Hawaii scored eight runs in extra innings en route to an 11-3 win at the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hastings, only the second team from Nebraska to reach the LLWS, found itself in an early 3-0 hole, and the offense struggled to get anything going against Hawaii left-handed pitcher Kaikea Patoc-Young, who allowed only two hits over five innings.

But lightning and later rain moved into the area, and the game entered a nearly four-hour delay.

When the tarp came off, Hastings came alive.

Owen Ablott opened the bottom of the final inning by reaching on an error and Kowen Rader followed with a single to center. That set the stage for Hunter Nepple, who launched a game-tying three-run homer to left field.

But Hawaii responded with eight runs on six hits, including an inside-the-park home run in the top of the seventh.