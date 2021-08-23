Hastings rallies after rain delay to force extras, but Hawaii strikes with big inning at LLWS

A rain delay woke up the bats of the Hastings Little League baseball team.
It also sparked Hawaii.
After Hastings tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a three-run blast, Hawaii scored eight runs in extra innings en route to an 11-3 win at the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Hastings, only the second team from Nebraska to reach the LLWS, found itself in an early 3-0 hole, and the offense struggled to get anything going against Hawaii left-handed pitcher Kaikea Patoc-Young, who allowed only two hits over five innings.
But lightning and later rain moved into the area, and the game entered a nearly four-hour delay.
When the tarp came off, Hastings came alive.
Owen Ablott opened the bottom of the final inning by reaching on an error and Kowen Rader followed with a single to center. That set the stage for Hunter Nepple, who launched a game-tying three-run homer to left field.
Hunter Nepple delivers a clutch 3-run 💣 to tie it in the bottom of the 6th! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/r7rvaCDkEV— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 22, 2021
But Hawaii responded with eight runs on six hits, including an inside-the-park home run in the top of the seventh.
After two quick outs to begin the game, Hawaii's next four batters recorded hits, including two doubles, to take a 3-0 lead.
Rader settled in after that.
He allowed only three hits following the first inning. When he threw two quick balls to the first hitter in the sixth inning, his coach and father, Dustin Rader, came out to the mound and told a knock-knock joke to keep his son loose.
Coach Rader said before the tournament that it was about the experience and not wins or losses. His team was reminded of that Sunday.
.@MikeTrout pays a visit to the dugout! #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/07rdIINN7s— Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 22, 2021
The LLWS teams played in front of the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels, who were scheduled to play in Williamsport on Sunday night. During the rain delay, Hastings players got a chance to hang out and take photos with the MLB players, including Angels superstar Mike Trout.
Hastings opened the tournament with a 5-2 win against Toms River, New Jersey. It will play Washington in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.
Photos: Hastings wins opening game at Little League World Series
