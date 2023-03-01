SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan boys basketball team will face Marion at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 in their first game at the Class 3A boys state tournament .

Heelan beat Webster City 63-50 Monday night to earn its first state tourney berth since 2012.

The Crusaders (18-6) earned the No. 6 seed in the eight-team Class 4A field. Marion (19-5) is the No. 3 seed.

Boundarant-Farrar is the top seed.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the pairings Tuesday night following the completion earlier in the evening of the last Class 3A substate game, with Newton advancing with a win over Solon.