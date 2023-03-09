DES MOINES -- Bishop Heelan boys basketball players walked off the court for the final time Thursday afternoon, with their heads held high.

While they lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 72-59 in the Class 2A state semifinals, the Crusaders left Wells Fargo Arena with plenty to be proud of this season.

"That's what I told them in the locker room," first-year Heelan head coach Matt Hahn said. "I said, 'You have nothing to be ashamed of. A lot of people didn't pick us to make the state tournament., and if you thought we would make the state tournament, they didn't think we would win the first round. And we did all those things, and we competed with one of the best teams in state."

Heelan, which finished 6-18 last season, qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2012, the same year the team also last reached the semifinals.

The Crusaders scored first Thursday, with senior guard Carter Kuehl hitting a three-pointer just 30 seconds into the game, but never led after that.

Xavier rattled off the next 15 points after Kuhel's trey, as Aidan Yamilkoski scored seven of his 21 points and Heelen went cold from the field.

Kuehl stopped the run with another three-pointer to cut the lead to 15-6 with 1:16 left in the period.

"We were lunging at guys early on the three point line and then that allowed them to have the driving lanes," Hahn said. "They're a big strong team and they're tough."

After Xavier fouled Sean Schaefer with 1 second left in the first quarter, the junior knocked down two free throws to cut the lead to 15-8.

Kuehl's layup to start the second quarter trimmed the deficit to just three points, but the Saints then went on a 13-6 run to increase their advantage to 29-16, with 4:10 left in the first half.

The Crusaders didn't go away though, scoring 11 of the next 10 points. Matt Noll started the run with his first basket. A Quinn Olson layup, a Kuehl jumper another Noll bucket followed. Kuehl then buried a three-pointer witih 56 seconds left in the quarter to trim the lead to just three points, 30-27 at halftime.

"I'm just super proud of the way we fought," Hahn said. "It would have been easy to roll over and take the beating when we got down early. That's a testament to the group of kids that we have. We've got tough, tough kids that do things the right way."

The Crusaders stayed within 5 to 7 points early in the third quarter, but Xavier began to open up its lead late in the period. Two free throws by Joe Bean gave the Saints a double-digit advantage, 47-37, with 2:06 left in the quarter. Noll hit two free throws to cut the lead to 47-38, but the Saints went on a 6-3 run to close the period to take a 53-41 lead heading into the final stanza.

Heelan continued to battle in the final eight minutes, coming within seven, 57-0, on a Noll basket in the lane with 5:03 left. Xavier went back up 13 points after Bean sank all three free throws after being fouled on a three-pointer with 1:28 remaining.

Kuehl scored on a layup and Schaefer drained a three-pointer from the corner to get the Crusaders to within nine, 68-59, with 58 seconds to play. But the Saints hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Xavier, which advances to the Class 3A championship game against Bondurant-Farrar on Friday, had three players in double-figure scoring: Yamiloski with 21 and Bean and Lemker with 18 apiece.

"We've got a ton of multi-sport athletes that have been in big moments," Xavier head coach Mike Freeman said, noting many of his players were on the Saints' state championship football squad last fall. "They were locked in. Our kids prepared well, they played as a group. It wasn't just one guy. It was multiple guys. That's what helped us today."

Freeman praised Heelan for giving his team all they could handle.

"They're a really good program," he said. "They did a heck of a job.

Kuehl finished with 25 points, hitting 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. The senior guard set a career high for points in his final game as a Crusader, besting his previous mark by one point.

Noll added 15 poitns on 6-of-11 shooting.

Freeman said the Saints used multiple players to try to slow down the 6-foot-8-inch Noll, Heelan's leading scorer.

"He's a really good player. He's a team player. He's unselfish," the Xavier coach said. "I knew we weren't gonna be able to stop him... but it was how do we limit him and not let him expose us."

In addition to Kuehl, two other Heelan seniors, Sam Skinner and Mason Streeter, also played their final game Friday.

"These are lifelong buddies. I love them as basketball palyers but I love them more as friends," Kuehl said of his teammates.

For next year's returning players, the offseason work to get back to the state tournament starts now, Hahn said.

Noll said the success this season represents a new era for the Heelan program.

"We worked very hard to get here," Noll said. "We're going to try to get here next year and keep going for years to come."