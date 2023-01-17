Heelan girls basketball team edges Sioux City East in rematch

SIOUX CITY -- Maddie Demke led four Bishop Heelan girls in double-figure scoring as the Crusaders rallied in the second half to nip Sioux City East 69-67 Monday night.

East, ranked No. 11 in Iowa Class 5A, jumped out to a 23-14 lead after the first quarter, but Heelan cut the margin to eight at halftime, 32-24. The Crusaders whittled the lead down to four by the end of the third period, and then outscored the Black Raiders 23-16 in the final stanza.

Kenley Meis added 15 points for Heelan, which also received 11 from Jada Newberg and 10 from leading scorer Brooklyn Stanley.

Trishelle Miller and Hudsyn Ranschau each scored 20 points for East. Ramschau's tally included five, three-point shots. Alexandra Flattery added 12 points and Hudsyn's twin sister, Haevyn, had 10.

Heelan, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, moved to 10-2 overall, and avenged a 69-61 loss to East in the season opener. The Crusaders have won 10 straight, including a 66-37 non-conference win over Carroll Keumper Catholic Saturday.

The Black Raiders fell to 9-2 overall.