DES MOINES -- North Polk's intense defensive pressure and two buzzer-beater treys proved too much for Bishop Heelan to overcome Thursday night.

The second-ranked Comets pulled away from the Crusaders late in the fourth quarter to claim a 53-41 victory at Wells Fargo Arena and move on to the Class 4A championship game.

Snapping Heelan's 23-game winning streak, North Polk held the Crusaders to a season low point total.

"They made made some big time shots and some big time plays for themselves," Heelan head coach Doug Moody said. "It's hard to battle back from two into the second quarter and into the third quarter three-point shots at the buzzer. That's six points."

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, Heelan still had a chance to pull out the victory. The Crusaders pulled to within four points, 45-41. But on the next play, the Crusaders fouled the

Heelan pulled to within four points at 45-41 in the fourth quarter on senior Kenley Meis' three-pointer. But the Crusaders fouled North Polk’s Liza Miller on the next possession as she launched a shot from behind the arch. Schaffer calmly sank all three charity shots to push the Comets lead to 48-41 with 2:18 to play.

The Crusaders didn't score the rest of the game as North Polk (23-2) salted the game away with free throws.

North Polk, which held opponents to an average of 33.8 points per game, held down the Crusaders' high-scoring offense. Heelan, which came into the game averaging 61.4 points per game, was just 17-of-47 from the field, or 36.2%. The Crusaders, who made nine-of-18 three-pointers in a blowout win over Cedar Rapids Xavier in the quarterfinals, was just 3-of-16 for 18.8% from long distance Thursday night.

The Comets' half-court pressure defense bottled up Heelan's perimeter players for much of the night, and 6-foot-2 Becca Aagard presented an imposing presence when the Crusaders they drove to the basket.

"We have guards that can close out well. Becca and her post defense helps you do that with confidence because even if we give up a drive, they're gonna have a very hard time finishing the shot," North Polk head coach Clint Albertsen said. "If she doesn't block it, she'll alter it and we can recover. So that allows you to be aggressive, which having that is crucial and all other areas too."

Aagard had six blocks and also hauled down a game-high 14 rebounds, as the Comets won the battle of the boards, 39-26.

Moody acknowledged the North Polk pressure hurt his team at times.

"I wouldn't say we paniced, but we didn't execute on the offensive end a little bit and I'll take credit for that. We could have done some things differently. That's omething I'll deal with for weeks, finding out what I should have done differently and what we could have done differently."

Turnabout from 2020 title game

With the win, North Polk avenged their 53-46 loss to the Crusaders in the 2020 state championship game. North Polk's leading scorer this season, MaKaya Boatman, was a freshman on that team.

"It feels good to beat Heelan," Boatman said. "They play super tough defense."

Early on, it looked like the senior-dominated Crusaders might be returning to the championship game for the second straight year, after losing to Xavier last year.

Heelan got off to a fast start, taking a 11-2 lead in the first three-and-half minutes. After senior Lauryn Peck hit a three-pointer to start the game, Asgard answered with a bucket to make it 3-2.

The Crusaders then went on a 8-0 run, fueled by a Brooklyn Stanley jumper, a Peck put back basket and a Jada Newberg layout. But Comets came storming back, outscoring the Crusaders 12-1 the rest of the quarter, aided by several Heelan turnovers.

Schaeffer's three-pointer tied the score at 12 with a minute left in the first quarter. With 21 seconds left, Jada Podey stole the ball and fed Abby Tuttle, whose fast break layup as the buzzer sounded gave the Comets their first lead of the game, 14-12.

Stanley's fast-break layup tied the score at 16 with 6:35 left in the third quarter. But North Polk outscored Heelan 11-2 over the next four minutes, taking their largest lead of the game, 27-18.

A Meis three-point shot and an Abby Lee layup cut the Comets lead to 27-24 with four second lefts. But North Polk passed the ball quickly up the court, as Tuttle banked in a three-pointer from near midcourt as the horn sounded to put the Comets up 30-23 at halftime.

A Stanley jumper cut the Comets lead to 30-25 as the third quarter began. Meis' layup on a fast break pulled the Crusaders to with one, 36-35 with 2:25 left in the period. After the two teams traded baskets, North Polk rebounded a missed layup by Newberg with 38 seconds left. Schaffer missed a trey with 7 seconds left, but Tuttle rebouned the ball and found Boatman behind the arch, where she buried a triple as the buzzer sounded, putting the Comets up 41-37 after three quarters.

Heelan held Boatman to 13 points, but Tuttle finished with a game-high 20 points. The 5-foot-8-inch point guard was 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Stanley was the only Crusaders in double figures with 13 points. Peck finished with nine and Meis had 8. Lee led the team with 10 rebounds.

The loss marked the final game for six seniors -- Peck, Meis, Newberg, Addison Kuehl, Sophia Kuntz and Lauren LaFleur.

"We came in here with confidence, we were really hoping we could pull it off," Meis said. "This entire season has been working up to these games. We've played togehter for a really long time. We're going to get through it together. It'll get better, but we're really bummed we didn't make it to Saturday."