SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan girls tennis team has moved to within two matches of reaching the state tournament.

Heelan advanced to the Class 1A Region 1 semifinals with a 5-4 win over Spencer Saturday. The Crusaders (10-5-1) travel to Carroll Tuesday to play Council Bluffs St. Albert in the semis.

St. Albert (20-5-1) knocked off Carroll Kuemper Catholic, 5-4, in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Kuemper swept Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-0, in the first round at Carroll.

Spirit Lake (13-0), which earned a bye for the first two rounds, had been scheduled to play the winner of Cherokee-Estherville Lincoln Central in another semifinal match Tuesday. The Cherokee-Estherville Central match was postponed Saturday due to inclement weather.

The winners of Tuesday's matches at Carroll and Spirit Lake will meet in the regional finals May 20 at Spirit Lake.

Heelan won two of the six singles matches against Spencer Saturday, but swept all three double matches to claim the 5-4 win.

In the number one singles, Heelan's Lilly Friis outlasted Synder Stanley in a marathon three-set match, 6-3, 4-6, 18-16.

In the second singles position, Spencer's Lauren Ellis beat Ailia Friss 62, 7-6 (7-2). Heelan's Julie Verzal won in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 10-0, in the fourth singles slot, but Spencer captured the last two singles matches, as Ali Grattinger prevailed over Laren Volz, 6-3, 6-2, and Keegan Nissen defeated Ella Demers, 6-3, 6-0.

In the doubles matches, Lilly and Alia Friss beat Grattinger and Stanley, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8; Moravek and Verzal defeated Lauren Ellis and Grastelumm 6-3, 6-0, and Demers and Volz beat Kaitlyn Lawson and Grace Honkomp, 6-4, 6-2.

In their opening round match at home Saturday, Heelan swept Audubon (1-11), as Lilly Friis, Aila Friis, Verzal, Moravek and Volz all won singles matches without dropping a set. Spencer knocked off Denison-Schleswig 5-1 in their first round match.

In opening round matches in Estherville Saturday, Estherville-Lincoln Central topped LeMars 5-1 and Cherokee swept Storm Lake, 5-0.