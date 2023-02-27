FORT DODGE, Iowa -- After a 7-0 run, Webster City cut Bishop Heelan's once double-digit lead to just three points, as the fourth quarter in the Class 3A substate final began Monday night.

Matt Noll soon gave the Crusaders some needed breathing room.

The 6-foot-8-inch post player scored two consecutive baskets in the lane, the last on a driving layup that put Heelan up 44-37 with about six minutes left in the game.

The Crusaders went on to outscore the Lynx 10-5 over the next five minutes, with Noll contributing the last two on a put back off a missed shot with less than a minute to play.

Noll punctuated his 19-point night as she hit two free throws with .8 seconds left. As the fraction of a second ticked down, the Crusaders celebrated at midcourt, celebrating the 63-50 victory and a return to the state tournament since 2012.

"Big time players make the big time players," Heelan head coach Matt Hahn said of Noll, who has drawn interest from a number of colleges. "He's been really good for us all year."

Noll credited his teammates for intensifying their efforts after the Lynx made their run.

"In the fourth quarter, we just moved the ball really well, gave it to the people who were open, left them take it to the hoop, get layouts, kick out for threes," he said. "That energy helped our defense pick up and we got stops."

Heelan, which led from start to finish, got off to a fast start in the first quarter, taking a 10-0 lead less than halfway through the period. Senior guard Carter Kuehl fueled the run with two quick three-pointers, quieting the large contingent of Lynx fans who drove the short distance to Fort Dodge High School.

"We came out with a lot of intensity and a lot of fire and we set the tone right away," Kuehl said.

"We talked all week about having a good start," Hahn, Heelan's first-year coach, added. "A lot of times this year we've had a slow start. It's kept teams in games that shouldn't have been in it.

After that, it kind of helped us settled into the game a little bit, with all the nerves. These guys haven't been here before.'

Ty McKinnley finally put Webster City on the board with a trey to cut the lead to 10-3. But back-to-back layups by Sean Schaefer and Noll built the lead back up to 11.

A Noll breakaway dunk gave the Crusaders a 18-6 lead at the first quarter's end.

Heelan took its largest lead of the half, 31-17, after Beau Chamberlain buried a three-pointer at the 2:10 mark.

After a tip in by Jack Larson cut the lead to 31-19. Heelan worked to hold the ball for the last shot, but turned it over with five seconds left. Kuehl followed Conley as he tried to launch a trey with .4 left. The sophomore guard hit all three free throws to cut the lead to 31-22 at halftime.

Heelan led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, and held a 42-32 advantage with about two minutes to play after a Kuehl basket. But the Lynx came roaring back, with McKinney hitting a second with 35 seconds left to cut the margin to 42-37 at the end of the stanza.

Briar Klaver's basket at the start of the fourth quarter made it a three-point game, the closest the Lynx had been since early in the first period. But then Noll hit two straight buckets.

Hahn praised his team for staying composed after the Lynx rallied.

"We talked all year about understanding to not get too high or two low," he said. "I think in a situation like that it helps. We stayed composed and continued to make plays and that's what happened down the stretch."

Kuehl finished with 12 points and Beau Chamberlain had eight.

McKinney led Webster City with 23 points.

After the game, Kuehl relished how far the Heelan program has come since his sophomore season two years ago.

"We were 6-18," he said. "It's a complete flip of this year."