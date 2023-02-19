SIOUX CITY -- No.3-ranked Bishop Heelan and No. 12 Spencer will meet in a Class 4A regional final at Heelan Tuesday, with the winning advancing to the state tournament.

The Crusaders (21-2) and Tigers (15-5) moved on after getting past Northwest Iowa opponents in the regional semifinals Saturday night.

Brooklyn Stanley scored 13 poitns and Abby Lee added 12 to help lead Heelan past Missouri River Athletic Conference rival, 46-38, at home.

Jaelyn Marienau's 10 points topped the scoring for Le Mars, which finished at 13-10.

Spencer advanced after beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46-39 in a semifinal at Spencer.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.