SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan and MOC-Floyd Valley boys basketball teams moved within one game of the state tournament with wins Thursday night.

Heelan outdistanced Carroll 61-51 at home in the Class 3A Subdistrict 1 semifinals. The Crusaders (17-6) advance to play Webster City (18-3) in the substate finals at Fort Dodge High School at 7 p.m. Monday. Webster City edged ADM 57-52 in the other semifinal Thursday night.

Junior Matt Noll led Heelan with 22 points and senior Carter Kuehl added 13 points.

In Class 3A Substate 2, top-seeded MOC-Floyd Valley got past rival Sioux Center 66-53 at home in the semifinals Thursday night. The Dutchmen (21-2) move on to face Algona (16-7) in the substate finals at Spencer High School at 7 p.m. Monday.

No individual statistics were immediately available from the MOC-FV-Sioux Center game.