DES MOINES -- Ty Koedam recalled what his father told him about competing at the state wrestling tournament.

"Dad always says the most dangerous kid here is a senior who has nothing to lose," Koedam said of his father, Clint Koedam, the head coach at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. "And I really took that to heart this year, going out there that way and laying it all on the line."

A four-year qualifier at the state tournament, Ty Koedam is still looking for his first state title. The senior kept that dream alive Thursday, advancing to the 145-pound Class 2A semifinals in the 145-weight class.

Koedam won by fall over Monticello's Kale Hansen in the quarterfinals, avoiding an earlier exit from the championship like he experienced in previous years.

"Every time I've been here always been in that "blood" round, which is you lose and you go home,'' he said. "When I walked out there today, I told myself, 'You're not getting in that position again. You're going to move on to the semis, you're going to be in the top six, you're going to have a shot at the title. So that's what we did."

Ethan DeLeon, another metro Sioux City wrestler seeking his first state title in his last year of eligibility, also moved on to Friday's Class 2A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

DeLeon, the No. 2 seed at 170 pounds, remained undefeated after winning a 7-2 decision over Ben Tenge of New Hampton/Turkey Valley in the quarterfinals Thursday.

DeLeon said he could tell early on Tenge and the NH/TV coaches had scouted him, contributed to him starting out the match a "little slow."

"I tried to get to my ankle pick a couple times and he knew it was coming," DeLeon said. "Throughout the match, I adjusted. I was able to string together a couple takedowns, and score from other positions."

In the semifinals Friday, DeLeon (45-) will face No. 14 seed Hesston Johnson (22-4) of Roland-Story.

"I'm just going to focus on having fun and scoring points," DeLeon said of his next match.

DeLeon's teammate, Nico Venturi (36-7) lost his quarterfinal match Thursday. Brayden Bohnsack of Union, LaPorte City won a major decision over the Crusader freshman, who remains in contention for a state medal.

Ty Koedam's younger brother, Bo, also dropped a quarterfinal match Thursday. The sophomore lost by a 6-0 decision to Nick Koch of North Fayette Valley.

A third SB-L quarterfinalist, Ethan Skoglund, also fell short in his quarterfinal match Thursday, losing by fall to Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg at 120 pounds.

Skoglund, Bo Koedman and three other Warriors remain in contention for medals. Seniors Jayce Curry (106), Zayvion Ellington (170) and Garrett McHugh (182) won two consolation matches each Thursday, advancing to more wrestlebacks Friday.

Three more SB-L wrestlers -- Dalton VanWyhe (126), Hunter Steffans (152) and Sean Zimmerman (285) -- bowed out of the tournament with their second losses Thursday.

Heelan's Ben Walsh (120) and Sir Brandon Watts (160) also were eliminated with their second losses of the tournament. Watts, a top medal contender heading into the tournament, lost by a medical forfeit.

Jarrett Roos of Sheldon/South O'Brien was the third Journal circulation area wrestler to advance to Friday's Class 2A semifinals.

Roos raised his record to 42-0 with a fall over Zach Adelmund of Dike-New Hartford in the 182-pound quarterfinals Thursday.

Another Northwest Iowa wrestler, Jace Mulder of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley lost in the 182 quarterfinals in a fall to top seed CJ Walrath of Notre Dame, Burlington (54-0).

Roos, the No. 2 seed, will face third-seeded Brody Sampson (50-2) of Ballard in the semifinals Friday.

Heading into Friday's matches, Sergeant Bluff-Luton stood in third-place in the team standings with 50.5 points, behind leader Osage's 92.5 and second-place West Delaware's 55.5.

Here are results from matches Thursday involving wrestlers from Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

CLASS 2A

106

Quarterfinal - Brayden Bohnsack (Union, LaPorte City) 44-5 won by major decision over Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 36-7 (MD 10-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 42-11 won by fall over Carter Haberkorn (Charles City) 19-13 (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 3 - Curry won by major decision over Austin Hansen (Estherville Lincoln Central)

120

Quarterfinal - Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) 44-6 won by fall over Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 45-7 (Fall 5:51)

Cons. Round 2 - CJ Davis (Notre Dame, Burlington) 49-3 won by fall over Ben Walsh (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 28-17 (Fall 4:41)

126

Cons. Round 2 - Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak) 35-12 won by decision over Dalton VanWyhe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 40-18 (Dec 7-6)

132

Quarterfinal - Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley) 35-3 won by decision over Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 44-7 (Dec 6-0)

145

Quarterfinal - Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 46-5 won by fall over Kale Hansen (Monticello) 51-1 (Fall 3:17)

152

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 31-8 won by fall over Bryce Dodge (Okoboji/HMS) 26-15 (Fall 4:31)

Cons. Round 3 - Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) 47-9 won by decision over Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 31-8 (Dec 10-9)

160

Cons. Round 2 - Leland Henderson (Centerville) 33-12 won by medical forfeit over Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 43-5 (M. For.)

170

Quarterfinal - Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 43-0 won by decision over Ben Tenge (NH/TV) 22-5 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 50-11 won by fall over Luke Hartsook (Ballard) 26-16 (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Round 3 - Ellington won by decision over Drake Collins (West Liberty) 45-6 (Dec 10-9)

182

Cons. Round 2 - Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 49-7 won by decision over Carson Bellamy (Winterset) 32-20 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 3 - McHugh won by fall over Gaige Allen (Humboldt) 31-15 (Fall 3:24)

285

Cons. Round 2 - Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 19-5 won by fall over Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 33-25 (Fall 0:22)