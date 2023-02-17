DES MOINES -- It took an extra 90 seconds for Ty Koedam to earn his first trip to the individual state wrestling finals.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior earned a thrilling 7-1 win by sudden victory in a 145-pound semifinals Friday, scoring six points in the final seconds of the tie-breaker against Brady Stille of Decorah.

Bishop Heelan senior Ethan DeLeon also advanced to a Class 2A championship match Saturday, holding off Hesston Johnson of Roland-Storm, 5-3 in a 170-pound semifinal.

DeLeon and Koedam are both four-state qualifiers, but have yet to stand atop the podium. Koedam placed third at last year's state tournament, while DeLeon finished second.

Koedam's epic match Friday ended tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. After a scoreless first period, Stille drew first blood, earning a point for an escape at the 1:52 mark of the second period. Koedam tied the score at the start of the third period.

After neither wrestler scored in the first 30-second overtime period, Koedam started the second OT session on top of Steele. His father, head coach Clint Koedam, yelled out to have the "best ride of your life."

For the next half minute, he locked up the Decorah wrestler, keeping him from escaping.

"The funny thing is, I've actually never rode anyone that long this whole season," Koedam said. "I always let them up.

"I'm not the strongest 45 pounder to be honest. So I gotta keep guys on the mat every way I can. I think getting their legs in and getting their hips out is one of the best ways to do it. So that's why I did it. It worked and the rest is history."

In the final 30-second period, Koedam started on the bottom. With seconds to go, he managed to escape, taking a 2-1 lead, and then, catching Stille by surprise, scored a take down and two more points. The referee awarded him three more points for a near fall before time expired.

"I got out, caught him in his mistake and that was it," Koedam said.

In Saturday's championship match, Koedam will face Tucker Stangel of Osage. The top seed at 145-pounds, Stangel ran his record to 39-0 with a fall over Justin Keller of Albia in the other semifinal Friday.

DeLeon, the No. 2 seed at 170 pounds, also will battle a top-seeded Osage wrestler -- defending champion Nick Fox -- in Saturday's championship match. The two finalists have never wrestled before.

"He's a talented competitor," DeLeon said of Fox, a four-time state finalist who won the championship last season.

Fox, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, advanced to Saturday's finals with a fall over Kellen Moore of Forest City, raising his season record to 48-2.

DeLeon, a University of Nebraska recruit, stayed unbeaten, going to 46-0 with his tight win over Johnson Friday.

Johnson, a Cinderella story at this year's tournament, made the semifinals as a 14 seed. DeLeon said the Roland-Story junior took a defensive approach during the match.

"He didn't really wrestle me very much. He backed away most of the match," DeLeon said. "I tried to capitalize on opportunities. I definitely should have opened up more though."

A third Northwest Iowa wrestler, Jarrett Roos of Sheldon/South O'Brien, lost his bid Friday to advance to a Class 2A title match. Roos, the No. 2 seed at 182 pounds, suffered his first loss of the year, dropping a narrow 3-2 decision to No. 3 Zach Adelmund of Dike-New Hartford.

Roos remained in contention for a top medal finish, as does three other area wrestlers who stayed alive in consolation round matches Friday.

Like Ty Koedam, two of his Warrior teammates kept their medal hopes alive by winning tie-breakers.

Ty's younger brother, Bo, won a tie-breaker over Jordan Schmidt of Solon in a fifth round consolation match at 132 points. Trailing 3-2 in the closing seconds of the final extra period, the Warrior sophomore earned a reversal and two points to win 4-3.

In a fifth round 170-pound wrestleback, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Zayvion Ellington won in sudden victory, 2-1, over Henry Ryan of Mount Vernon.

Two more SB-L wrestlers -- Jayce Curry (106) and Garrett McHugh (182) -- bowed out of the tournament after losing matches Friday, as did Heelan's Nico Venturi (106).

With 71.5 points, the Warriors stood in fifth place in the team standings after Friday's action.

Two other Northwest Iowa wrestler -- Jack Wajda (160) of Spirit Lake Park and Jace Mulder (182) of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, remained in convention for Class 2A medals, after winning two wrestlebacks Friday.

Here are results of Friday's Class 2A matches involving Journal circulation area wrestlers.

106 Cons. Round 4 - Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) 40-3 won by decision over Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 36-8 (Dec 4-0) Cons. Round 4 - Linden Phetxoumphone (Webster City) 38-3 won by decision over Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 42-12 (Dec 5-0) Cons. Round 4 - Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) 41-7 won by fall over Evan Erpenbach (West Lyon) 44-8 (Fall 1:28) 113 Cons. Round 4 - Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) 47-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Mack Morgan (Eagle Grove) 39-5 (SV-1 7-3) Cons. Round 5 - Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll) 36-15 won by decision over Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) 47-8 (Dec 5-1) 132 Cons. Round 4 - Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 46-7 won by decision over Kade Bauer (Sioux Center) 35-11 (Dec 11-8) Cons. Round 5 - Bo Koedam won in tie breaker - 1 over Jordan Schmidt (Solon) 34-11 (TB-1 4-3) 145 Semifinal - Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 47-5 won in tie breaker - 1 over Brady Stille (Decorah) 29-10 (TB-1 7-1) Cons. Round 4 - Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) 42-4 won by decision over Brock Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 46-8 (Dec 3-1) 160 Cons. Round 4 - Jack Wajda (Spirit Lake Park) 15-1 won by fall over Gavin Scheuermann (Greene County) 22-5 (Fall 3:27) Cons. Round 5 - Wajda won by decision over Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) 41-11 (Dec 19-13) Cons. Round 4 - Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) 41-11 won by decision over Zach Strubbe (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 39-9 (Dec 4-3) 170

Semifinal - Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 44-0 won by decision over Hesston Johnson (Roland-Story) 20-5 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 4 - Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 52-11 won by decision over Ben Tenge (NH/TV) 22-6 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 5 - Ellington won in tie breaker - 1 over Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) 44-5 (TB-1 2-1) 182 Cons. Round 4 - Jace Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 41-9 won by fall over Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Cresco) 35-9 (Fall 1:50) Cons. Round 5 - Jace Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 41-9 won by decision over Kayden Blunt (Charles City) 29-6 (Dec 7-6) Cons. Round 4 - Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) 36-4 won by decision over Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 49-8 (Dec 2-1) 195 Cons. Round 4 - Carter Smuck (Winterset) 39-10 won by tech fall over Jacques Zomermaand (Sioux Center) 32-16 (TF-1.5 5:23 (18-2) 220 Cons. Round 4 - Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) 13-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Trevor Dieren (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 24-5 (SV-1 3-1)