DES MOINES -- It took an extra 90 seconds for Ty Koedam to earn his first trip to the individual state wrestling finals.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior earned a thrilling 7-1 win by sudden victory in a 145-pound semifinals Friday, scoring six points in the final seconds of the tie-breaker against Brady Stille of Decorah.
Bishop Heelan senior Ethan DeLeon also advanced to a Class 2A championship match Saturday, holding off Hesston Johnson of Roland-Storm, 5-3 in a 170-pound semifinal.
DeLeon and Koedam are both four-state qualifiers, but have yet to stand atop the podium. Koedam placed third at last year's state tournament, while DeLeon finished second.
Koedam's epic match Friday ended tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. After a scoreless first period, Stille drew first blood, earning a point for an escape at the 1:52 mark of the second period. Koedam tied the score at the start of the third period.
After neither wrestler scored in the first 30-second overtime period, Koedam started the second OT session on top of Steele. His father, head coach Clint Koedam, yelled out to have the "best ride of your life."
For the next half minute, he locked up the Decorah wrestler, keeping him from escaping.
Here are results of Friday's Class 2A matches involving Journal circulation area wrestlers.
106
Cons. Round 4 - Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) 40-3 won by decision over Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 36-8 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 4 - Linden Phetxoumphone (Webster City) 38-3 won by decision over Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 42-12 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Round 4 - Klayten Perreault (Mount Vernon) 41-7 won by fall over Evan Erpenbach (West Lyon) 44-8 (Fall 1:28)
113
Cons. Round 4 - Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) 47-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Mack Morgan (Eagle Grove) 39-5 (SV-1 7-3)
Cons. Round 5 - Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll) 36-15 won by decision over Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) 47-8 (Dec 5-1)
132
Cons. Round 4 - Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 46-7 won by decision over Kade Bauer (Sioux Center) 35-11 (Dec 11-8)
Cons. Round 5 - Bo Koedam won in tie breaker - 1 over Jordan Schmidt (Solon) 34-11 (TB-1 4-3)
145
Semifinal - Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 47-5 won in tie breaker - 1 over Brady Stille (Decorah) 29-10 (TB-1 7-1)
Cons. Round 4 - Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) 42-4 won by decision over Brock Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 46-8 (Dec 3-1)
160
Cons. Round 4 - Jack Wajda (Spirit Lake Park) 15-1 won by fall over Gavin Scheuermann (Greene County) 22-5 (Fall 3:27)
Cons. Round 5 - Wajda won by decision over Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) 41-11 (Dec 19-13)
Cons. Round 4 - Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) 41-11 won by decision over Zach Strubbe (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 39-9 (Dec 4-3)
170
Cons. Round 5 - Ellington won in tie breaker - 1 over Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) 44-5 (TB-1 2-1)
182
Cons. Round 4 - Jace Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 41-9 won by fall over Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Cresco) 35-9 (Fall 1:50)
Cons. Round 5 - Jace Mulder (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 41-9 won by decision over Kayden Blunt (Charles City) 29-6 (Dec 7-6)
Cons. Round 4 - Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) 36-4 won by decision over Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 49-8 (Dec 2-1)
195
Cons. Round 4 - Carter Smuck (Winterset) 39-10 won by tech fall over Jacques Zomermaand (Sioux Center) 32-16 (TF-1.5 5:23 (18-2)
220
Cons. Round 4 - Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) 13-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Trevor Dieren (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 24-5 (SV-1 3-1)