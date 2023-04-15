SIOUX CITY -- Eli Otten swept the 800- and 1600-meter runs as the Heelan boys won their own Crusaders Relays Thursday.

Heelan finished with 156.33 points, ahead of second-place Gehlen Catholic's 110. Hinton was third with 93.

In the girls division, Hinton claimed the title with 139. West Lyon placed second with 129 and Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central was third with 99.

Otten's winning times were 2:08.26 in the 800 and 4:59.52 in the 1600.

George Little-Rock sprinter Isaiah Johnson also posted a double-win. The junior captured the 100-meter in 10.87 and the 200-meter in 21.80. Johnson has recorded the fourth-fasted time in Iowa Class 1A this spring.

Sioux City West's Kenya Harris finished first in both the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump. The sophomore ran the 100 in 16.24. Her best jump was 5 feet, the same as second-place Bailey Boeve of Hinton.

West Lyon junior Jana Ter Wee swept the shot put and the discus, with throws of 41-03.50 and 150-05, respectively.

Below are full boys and girls team standings and results for the top three finishers in each event.

Final boys team scores

1. Bishop Heelan, 156.33

2. Gehlen Catholic, 110

3. Hinton, 83

4. Kingsley-Pierson, 71

5. West Lyon, 49.33

6. Sioux City West, 42

6. George-Little Rock, 42

8. West Sioux, 35.33

100-meter dash

1. Isaiah Johnson, George-Little Rock, 10.87

2. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan, 11.13

3. Daniel Blackwell, Hinton, 11.22

200-meter dash

1. Isaiah Johnson, George-Little Rock, 21.80

2. Drew Uhl, Bishop Heelan, 22.80

3. Brady Lynott, West Sioux, 22.90

400-meter run

1. Chance Kallsen, Gehlen Catholic, 53.74

2. Nolan Teel, Gehlen Catholic, 55.64

3.. Ashton Budden, Gehlen Catholic, 56.54

800-meter run

1. Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan, 2:08.26

2. Ryan Augustine, Gehlen Catholic, 2:11.57

3. Zac Harpenau, Gehlen Catholic, 2:17.07

1600-meter run

1. Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan, 4:59.52

2. Cooper Nelson, Hinton, 5:04.16

3. Trevor Teel, Gehlen Catholic, 5:10.36

110-meter hurdles

1. Beau Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 15.49

2. Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan, 15.51

3. Garrett Stahl, Hinton, 15.91

400-meter hurdles

1. Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan, 57.27

2. James Arlt, Bishop Heelan, 1:00.11

3. Ethan Nuebel, Gehlen Catholic, 1:02.12

3200-meter run

1. Zach Sypersma, Hinton, 11:56.05

2. Devin Metcalf, KPWC, 12:01.47

3. Bela Bornhoeft, Gehlen Catholic, 12:12.55

Long jump

1. Carter Bultman, West Sioux, 21-03.50

2. Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan, 20-05

3. Cole McCarty, Gehlen Catholic, 20-02.50

High jump

1. Robert Johnson, Sioux City West, 6-03

2. Jaron Bleeker, Bishop Heelan, 6-02

3. Beau Goodwin, KPWC, 6-02

Shot put

1. Hayden Overgaard, Bishop Heelan, 48-09

2. Carson Mclnerney, Bishop Heelan, 44-05.50

3. Alex Wilson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 43-09

Discus

1. Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 147-11

2. Carson Mclnerney, Bishop Heelan, 145-01

3. Evan Kruger, George-Little Rock, 140-05

4x100-meter relay

1. Bishop Heelan, 43.84 (Ricky Feauto, Drew Uhl, Hunter Wauhob, Sean Schaefer)

2. West Sioux, 44.27

3. KPWC, 44.84

4x200-meter relay

1. Bishop Heelan. 1:32.67 (Ricky Feauto, Quinn Olson, Drew Uhl Sean Schaefer)

2. KPWC, 1:33.32

3. George-Little Rock. 1:34.44

4x400-meter relay

1. KPWC, 3:42.64 (Conner Beelner, Will DeStigter, Jackson Reblitz, Jacob King)

2. Gehlen Catholic. 3:42.83

3. Hinton. 3:42.87

4x800-meter relay

1. Gehlen Catholic. 9:20.98 (Ryan Augustine, Trevor Teel, Zac Harpenau, Eric Scheitler)

2. Hinton, 9:29.40

3. Sioux City West, 9:47.65

800-meter medley relay

1. KPWC, 1:42.10 (Casey Neumann, Will DeStigter, Conner Beelner, Eric McGill)

2. Bishop Heelan. 1:42.53

3. Gehlen Catholic, 1:42.93

1600-meter medley relay

1. Bishop Heelan, 4:02.35 (Isaiah Favors, Kannon Bork, Talon Sexton, Karson Fitch)

2. Sioux City West, 4:03.50

3. West Lyon, 4:10.37

Final girls team scores

1. Hinton, 139

2. West Lyon, 129

3. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 99

4. Sioux City West, 85

5. Bishop Heelan, 73

6. Gehlen Catholic, 20.50

7. George-Little Rock, 19

8. West Sioux, 18.50

100-meter dash

1. Kellesse Heard, Sioux City West, 12.63

2. Shannon Cleary, Bishop Heelan, 12.96

3. Addison Westergard, West Sioux, 13.16

200-meter dash

1. Evey Jackson, Sioux City West, 26.85

2. Kyndra Gramstad, West Lyon, 27.52

3. MaKenna Bowman, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 27.54

400-meter dash

1. Kyndra Gramstad, West Lyon, 1:05.22

2. Roya Amirhamzeh, George-Little Rock, 1:05.27

3. Rylee Faith, Hinton, 1:05.84

800-meter run

1. Kaci Allen, Hinton, 2:31.05

2. Gabbie Friessen, Hinton, 2:37.13

3. Grace Roerig, Bishop Heelan, 2:40.84

1500-meter run

1. Kadence Peters, Hinton, 5:26.18

2. Rachel Putze, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 5:26.43

3. Ava Lang, Hinton, 5:43.75

100-meter hurdles

1. Kenya Harris, Sioux City West, 16.24

2. Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 16.34

3. Annie Metzger, West Lyon, 16.82

400-meter hurdles

1. Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 1:10.12

2. Sophie Ruden, Gehlen Catholic, 1:13.09

3. Annie Metzger, West Lyon, 1:17.99

3000-meter run

1. Rachel Putze, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 12:44.16

2. Geena Snyders, West Lyon, 14:17.49

3. Malison Rentschler, West Lyon, 14:36.15

Long jump

1. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan, 17-00.75

2. Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 15-11.25

3. Maya Augustine, Sioux City West, 15-08.75

High jump

1. Kenya Harris, Sioux City West, 5-00

2. Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 5-00

3. Mackenzie Clifford, Bishop Heelan, 4-06

Shot put

1. Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon, 41-03.50

2. Lauren Kounkel, Hinton, 36-01.25

3. Brooklyn VanBeek, West Lyon, 34-07.50

Discuss

1. Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon, 140-05

2. Lauren Kounkel, Hinton, 136-10

3. Molly Hulshof, West Sioux, 107-04

4x100-meter relay

1. Sioux City West. 51.69 (Kellesse Heard, Kenya Harris, Maya Augustine, Evey Jackson)

2. Bishop Heelan, 52.47

3. West Lyon, 52.69

4x-200-meter relay

1. West Lyon, 1:52.44 (Macey Jones Braylyn Childress, Emma Knobloch, Savannah Smith)

2. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 1:52.64

3. Sioux City West, 1:54.00

4x400-meter relay

1. Hinton, 4:14.31 (Gabbie Friessen, Rylee Faith, Ashlyn Kovarna, Kaci Allen)

2. Bishop Heelan, 4:17.87

3. West Lyon, 4:36.64

4x800-meter relay

1. Hinton, 10:23.87 (Ava Lang, Kaci Allen, Kadence Peters, Gabbie Friessen)

2. Bishop Heelan, 10:31.23

3. West Lyon, 11:21.08

800-meter medley relay

1. West Lyon, 1:58.13 (Macey Jones, Braylyn Childress, Savannah Smith, Kyndra Gramstad)

2. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 1:59.84

3. Hinton, 2:01.61

1600-meter medley relay

1. Hinton, 4:45.89 (Carlene Hicklin, Avery Burgad, Ashlyn Kovarna, Karlyn Kovarna)

2. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 4:47.91

3. Bishop Heelan, 4:54.03

4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay

1. Sioux City West, 1:12.79 (Kyrie Olorundami, Cadynse Franklin, Abby Hammer, Kenya Harris)

2. West Lyon, 1:17.29

3. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central, 1:18.92