Hinton bows out at Iowa volleyball semi-finals to top-seeded Dike-New Hartford

CORALVILLE, Iowa – Too much Petersen sisters, too much being out of system, too big of deficits.

Dealt with the tall task of facing Class 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals on Wednesday night, Hinton could have folded when things got rough.

Yet co-head coach Kate Ortegren was far from displeased.

"Told the girls they can't hang their heads on this," she said.

The Wolverines were just too much to handle and they suffocated the Blackhawks 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 inside Xtream Arena.

It marked the end of a 29-3 campaign for Hinton that featured a runner-up finish in the War Eagle Conference and its first trip to the state tournament in nine years.

Now, the expectation has been set.

"We'll be back," Ortegren said.

The Blackhawks struggled much of the night to be in system and the top blocking team in 2A was neutralized to six total, compared to 10 from the Wolverines.

Freshman Bailey Boeve, who entered the night with over 160 blocks this season, was held in check to 1.5 in the semis.

Dike-New Hartford established the middle with Ellie Knock's nine kills while Maryn Bixby chipped in four.

"That's something we focus, especially early," Wolverines setter Madelyn Norton said.

Hinton's best shot to take a set was in the second.

It scored six of the first seven points and it prompted D-NH head coach Diane Harms to take an early timeout. The Blackhawks kept leading even when the Wolverines clawed back.

"We got a flow going," Ortegren said. "We talked about how we had to change our block, get our passes up."

The blow was a back row kill.

Northern Iowa commit Jadyn Petersen fired it in from the 18-foot line that gave the Wolverines their first lead of the set and they grabbed hold of the momentum and took a 2-0 lead in the match.

"From the start, being down and knowing we can come back, we knew we could finish out the set," Petersen said.

Dike-New Hartford went on a 6-0 run in the third and took control from there. Louisville commit Payton Petersen recorded a match-high 18 kills and Norton distributed 40 assists.

Boeve led the Blackhawks with nine kills while Ashlynn Kovarna and Carlene Hicklin each notched five kills.

"We were a little predictable offensively," Ortegren said. "Usually we are very in system. When you're playing that way, it is difficult to get runs going."