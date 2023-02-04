CORALVILLE, Iowa -- In the school's first appearance at the state wrestling duals, Hinton left Coralville without winning a match in three tries Saturday.

But the young Blackhawks team came away with invaluable lessons, head coach Casey Crawford said.

"It was a great experience," Crawford said. "They learned a lot today. To have this high level of wrestling down here, to not only see it, but be a part of it, is a positive for our program."

The Blackhawks return 11 of their 13 varsity wrestlers next season. Seniors Isaac Richter and Garrett Divis were the only seniors in the lineup.

Hinton finished eighth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's eight-team Class 1A field after losing the seventh place match to Emmetsburg, 43-31 at Xstream Arena.

While the Blackhawks dropped all three matches, Crawford said the setbacks were not due to a lack of effort.

"I thought our guys competed incredibly well," he said.

Hinton jumped off to a 14-0 lead against the E-Hawks after Gage Morgan and Tommy Tanner won by fall at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively, and Jackson Kounkel posted a 10-0 majority decision in 152 pounds.

Emmetsburg bounced back, taking the next seven matches, including five by falls and one by a majority lead to take a commanding lead they never relinguished.

The Blackhawks finished the match strong, however, with Ethan Sachau and Mark Gant pinning their opponents at 126- and 132-pounds, respectively.

In the opening round, Hinton, the lowest seed in the Class 1A field, also got off to a fast start against the defending state champion Don Bosco.

The Blackhawks' Ethan Sachau and Mark Gant recorded pins in the first two weight classes to give the Blackhawks a 12-0 lead over the No. 1-seeded Dons, producing thunderous cheers from the large throng of Hinton fans.

Sachau won by fall over Payton Regenold at 126 pounds at the 4:50 mark and Gant pinned Ty Christensen at 132 pounds at the 4:34 mark.

The Dons came roaring back, winning the next six matches, three by falls, one by a technical fall and another in a major decision, to take a commanding lead.

Bode Binneboese broke the scoring drought for the Blackhawks at 195 pounds over Emerson Hahn, scoring the lone point with an escape late in the match.

The Blackhawks capped off the opening round with a fourth victory, as 126-pounder Nicholas Lindley pinned Cinnik Yoder at the 5:02 mark.

"There's no shame in losing to a team like Don Bosco," Hinton head coach Casey Crawford said. "They're the top team in the state for a reason. We just stress being who we are and doing what we do and fighting as hard as we could fight. I think the kids did that. We won four matches and I thought we were competitive and a bunch of other matches so yeah, there's nothing to hang our head over."

Veteran Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner heaped praise on the young Blackhawks after the match.

"Their kids battled hard," Ortner said. "I was really impressed with how hard they fought. They have really tough kids and they are well coached. They're going to be back here. "

In the consolation semifinal loss to Wapsie Valley, Hinton prevailed in five weight classes.

Jackson Kounkel and Gabe Anderson both won by fall at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.

Gant pulled out a 3-2 decision at 132 pounds, and Tommy Tanner earned a 6-4 decision at 145 pounds.

Seventh-place match

Emmetsburg 43, Hinton 31

138 Gage Morgan (Hinton) over Dayton Strohman (Emmetsburg) Fall 2:43

145 Tommy Tanner (Hinton) over Clayton Rubel (Emmetsburg) Fall 4:53

152 Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) over Ryan Wirtz (Emmetsburg) Maj 10-0

160 Justin Wirtz (Emmetsburg) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) Fall 1:57

170 Jace Nelson-Brown (Emmetsburg) over Gabe Anderson (Hinton) Fall 1:57

182 Cade Shirk (Emmetsburg) over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) Dec 6-0

195 Ben Saxton (Emmetsburg) over Bode Binneboese (Hinton) Maj 12-1

220 Nick Saxton (Emmetsburg) over Reese Stokes (Hinton) Fall 3:27

285 Gage Jorgenson (Emmetsburg) over Garrett Divis (Hinton) Fall 1:49

106 Evan Stahl (Hinton) over Joseph Peterson (Emmetsburg) Fall 5:29

113 Jackson Wilcoxon (Emmetsburg) won by forfeit

120 Lincoln Wilcoxon (Emmetsburg) over Nicholas Lindley (Hinton) DQ

126 Ethan Sachau (Hinton) over Jared Frederick (Emmetsburg) Fall 2:24

132 Mark Gant (Hinton) over Gavin Dodd (Emmetsburg) Fall 0:33

Quarterfinals

Don Bosco 54, Hinton 21

126 - Ethan Sachau (Hinton) over Payton Regenold (Don Bosco) Fall 4:50

132 - Mark Gant (Hinton) over Ty Christensen (Don Bosco) Fall 4:34

138 - Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) over Gage Morgan (Hinton) Maj 12-3

145 - Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) over Tommy Tanner (Hinton) TF 17-2

152 - Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) Fall 1:50

160 - Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) Fall 1:11

170 - Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) over Gabe Anderson (Hinton) Dec 3-2

182 - Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) Fall 1:14

195 - Bode Binneboese (Hinton) over Emerson Hahn (Don Bosco) Dec 1-0

220 - Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Reese Stokes (Hinton) Fall 1:09

285 - Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) over Garrett Divis (Hinton) Fall 1:11

106 - Blake Irvine (Don Bosco) over Evan Stahl (Hinton) Fall 0:49

113 - Cole Frost (Don Bosco) forfeit

120 - Nicholas Lindley (Hinton) over Cinnik Yoder (Don Bosco) Fall 5:02

Consolation semifinals

Wapsie Valley 46, Hinton 21

132 Mark Gant (Hinton) over Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) Dec 3-2

138 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Gage Morgan (Hinton) Dec 9-4

145 Tommy Tanner (Hinton) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Dec 6-4

152 Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) Fall 4:44

160 Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) over Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:43

170 Gabe Anderson (Hinton) over Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) Fall 4:50

182 Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) Dec 6-5

195 Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Brooks Binneboese (Hinton) Fall 4:57

220 Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Reese Stokes (Hinton) Fall 1:14

285 Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Garrett Divis (Hinton) Fall 1:25

106 Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) over Evan Stahl (Hinton) Maj 12-0

113 Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley) won by forefeit.

120 Nicholas Lindley (8-Hinton) over Brody Kleitsch (5-Wapsie Valley) Dec 5-1

126 Dawson Schmit (5-Wapsie Valley) won by forfeit.